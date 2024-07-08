Yardstik Unveils Continuous Monitoring Product to Boost Compliance Offering

MINNEAPOLIS, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Yardstik, a measurably better background screening company, has unveiled a new product called Continuous Monitoring that expands its compliance offering. It's one more tool the company offers its customers to protect against bad actors within their organizations.

Continuous Monitoring is a premium product for companies. Those who require more regular monitoring or are looking for a way to better manage reputation risks can leverage the 24/7 monitoring product instead of one-time background reports. It's essentially "compliance easy mode" with always-on safety measures running, leaving no gaps in the trust and safety of a workforce.

The Continuous Monitoring product is all part of Yardstik's longer-term strategy to focus on the consumer data side of background screening versus the one-time transaction. Their vision values the compounding worth of a candidate as more data is accrued. With a focus on quality over quantity, Yardstik has been saving thousands of customers time and money in their short four years of business.

Yardstik CTO, Josh Cutler, shares, "We're thinking long-term over here at Yardstik. The background screening industry is due for a shake-up and we have a robust plan to offer companies a new way of thinking. This new product is just one part of how we're looking at the full funnel of hiring and onboarding, protecting companies from fraud and bad actors all the way from pre-hire to ongoing worker compliance."

Yardstik grew its customer base by 300% in 2023 and ended last year with an additional $12M in funding, led by partners MissionOG, Grotech Ventures, Rally Ventures, and Crosslink Capital. They're currently tracking against their ambitious growth goals for 2024.

About Yardstik

Yardstik is a background screening company that helps high-volume hiring businesses run fewer background checks. Launched in Minneapolis in 2020, the company is reenvisioning the background screening industry. Yardstik's mix of screening, fraud, and compliance products helps organizations optimize candidate vetting and expedite business growth. Today, thousands of customers trust Yardstik's technology and team to elevate their screening solutions.

Yardstik: Measurably better.

For more information, visit https://yardstik.com .

Contact Information:

Hannah Blaisdell

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Yardstik, Inc.