Yardstik Wins Shark Tank Competition at Staffing Industry Analysts Conference

Sep 26, 2024, 08:15 ET
MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardstik, a measurably better background screening company, was pronounced the winner of Staffing Industry Analysts' Shark Tank competition at their "Collaboration in the Gig Economy" conference last week.
Yardstik was first selected as one of five to compete out of 29 nominated companies. The presenters were scored by four judges: Jason Heilman, Bullhorn Senior Vice President of Product - Automation and AI, Tammy Browning, KellyOGC President, Jeremy Johnson, Andela Co-Founder and CEO, and Jeffrey Wald, Boomerang Founder.
Yardstik's Chief Technology Officer Josh Cutler took the stage and demonstrated why focusing on fewer screens run, smarter vetting and disruptive technology with a purpose is a winning strategy. He continued to impress the judges by sharing Yardstik's proven success having over a thousand customers and 100% customer support satisfaction.
One of the judges, Jason Heilman, shared in his feedback, "Everyone out here has [to run background checks]. Everyone hates it … you're making it better."
Attendees were also impressed by Yardstik's technology-first approach to an outdated industry with many coming up to Cutler after the session. "The feedback has been extremely validating. The curiosity and interest from staffing companies who are looking to create better experiences for their teams, clients and candidates are only increasing. The platform at SIA has driven quite the uptick in outreach to our team, which we're thrilled to see."
The formula is working. Yardstik has seen revenue increase 155% year-over-year and total screens run increase by 100% year-over-year. Backed by partners MissionOG, Grotech Ventures, Rally Ventures, and Crosslink Capital, they are well-positioned to revolutionize the background screening industry.
About Yardstik
Yardstik is a background screening company that helps high-volume hiring businesses run fewer background checks. Launched in Minneapolis in 2020, the company is reenvisioning the background screening industry. Yardstik's mix of screening, fraud, and compliance products helps organizations optimize candidate vetting and expedite business growth.
Yardstik: Measurably better.
For more information, visit https://yardstik.com.
