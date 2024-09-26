Yardstik Wins Shark Tank Competition at Staffing Industry Analysts Conference

Tech startup Yardstik wins SIA Shark Tank competition Post this

Yardstik's Chief Technology Officer Josh Cutler took the stage and demonstrated why focusing on fewer screens run, smarter vetting and disruptive technology with a purpose is a winning strategy. He continued to impress the judges by sharing Yardstik's proven success having over a thousand customers and 100% customer support satisfaction.

One of the judges, Jason Heilman, shared in his feedback, "Everyone out here has [to run background checks]. Everyone hates it … you're making it better."

Attendees were also impressed by Yardstik's technology-first approach to an outdated industry with many coming up to Cutler after the session. "The feedback has been extremely validating. The curiosity and interest from staffing companies who are looking to create better experiences for their teams, clients and candidates are only increasing. The platform at SIA has driven quite the uptick in outreach to our team, which we're thrilled to see."

The formula is working. Yardstik has seen revenue increase 155% year-over-year and total screens run increase by 100% year-over-year. Backed by partners MissionOG, Grotech Ventures, Rally Ventures, and Crosslink Capital, they are well-positioned to revolutionize the background screening industry.

Yardstik is a background screening company that helps high-volume hiring businesses run fewer background checks. Launched in Minneapolis in 2020, the company is reenvisioning the background screening industry. Yardstik's mix of screening, fraud, and compliance products helps organizations optimize candidate vetting and expedite business growth.

