Yarelis Castellanos Vargas' new book "Manual Metodológico Para El Pedagogo Especial" is an essential manual for professionals that deals with people with special needs.

HIALEAH, Fla., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Yarelis Castellanos Vargas, a speech and language pathologist, has completed her new book "Manual Metodológico Para El Pedagogo Especial": a compelling volume about the methodological criteria for the psychopedagogical treatment in primary health care. The author is an experienced professional in this field and through this book, she offers guidance to professionals working in Latin America and Caribbean who struggle with balancing their pedagogical mastery with creative spirit and enthusiasm.

Yarelis Castellanos Vargas

Castellanos shares, "This book focuses on the professional methodological orientation of Special Pedagogues focused on intervention and the deepening of essential knowledge for optimal performance in the Primary Health Care area.

This manual was prepared according to the social contexts of Latin America and the Caribbean, with the purpose of guiding those whose mission is the attention, orientation and psychopedagogical treatment of people with disabilities. As a manual, it is one more alternative to intervention and support on paper where the author offers her professional experience in terms of organizing work and compiling the necessary materials to act on community platforms."

Published by Page Publishing, Yarelis Castellanos Vargas' insightful work that aims to deepen one's knowledge in professional methodological orientation of Special Pedagogues. She offers tips, advice, and alternatives when life does not allow to approach those up-to-date materials needed in the course of one's work.

This is definitely a great resource book.

Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase "Manual Metodológico Para El Pedagogo Especial" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1956642/Yarelis_Castellanos_Vargas.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing