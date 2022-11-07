Yarn Market to grow by USD 42.18 Bn; APAC to occupy 74% market share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Yarn Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 42.18 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has considered various factors including retail sales, revenue generated by vendors, per capita income, and disposable income among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Yarn Market 2022-2026

Regional Analysis

APAC is identified as the dominant region in the market. Yarn consumption in the form of natural fibers, polyesters, nylon, and others is strong in the region. APAC has many yarn vendors with a huge consumer base, while raw materials and low-cost labor are easily available. The growing population, particularly in China and India, is expected to boost demand for yarns during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The global yarn market is highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous global and regional vendors. Vendors compete among themselves as they try to increase their market share. Players in the market compete by providing differentiated products either based on quality or service. Existing vendors in the market focus on increasing their consumer base to increase their market share. Hence, the competition in the market will remain high during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as growing demand for textiles in developing economies and increasing demand for natural yarn will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the health hazards in the textile industry will restrict the market growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Birko A.S, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Grasim Industries Ltd., Hengli Group Co. Ltd., Huntingdon Yarn Mill, Huvis Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., KARL MAYER STOLL TEXTILMASCHINENFABRIK GMBH, Low and Bonar, Parkdale Incorp., Texpro SPA, Vardhman Group, Varvaressos S. A. European Spinning Mills, and Weiqiao Textile Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into natural and artificial segments. The natural yarn segment will have the largest share of the market.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

Yarn Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.77% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 42.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.98 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 74% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Pakistan, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Birko A.S, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Grasim Industries Ltd., Hengli Group Co. Ltd., Huntingdon Yarn Mill, Huvis Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., KARL MAYER STOLL TEXTILMASCHINENFABRIK GMBH, Low and Bonar, Parkdale Incorp., Texpro SPA, Vardhman Group, Varvaressos S. A. European Spinning Mills, and Weiqiao Textile Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

