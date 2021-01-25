Yash Technologies partners with ScienceLogic to bolster Intelligent Business Services for Digital Transformation

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YASH Technologies, a leading global technology services, and outsourcing provider, announced a partnership with ScienceLogic, a leading AIOps platform provider. This partnership enables YASH to deliver business service-centric operations aligned with their Intelligent Business Services Monitoring offering, backed by highly differentiated experience-level agreements (XLAs).

"We are delighted to partner with ScienceLogic, one of the AIOps market leaders. YASH Intelligent Business Services Monitoring (IBSM) will leverage ScienceLogic SL1 AIOps-based Monitoring and Automation platform and assist customers in driving context-based innovation and fostering competitive differentiation," said Manoj K. Baheti, Chief Executive Officer YASH Technologies. He added, "In the rapidly evolving IT operations scenario, this would address the growing need for autonomous IT operations, enhance customer experience and accelerate digital transformation initiatives."

SL1 Business Services capabilities add executive-level insights into business service health, availability, and risk. Leveraging this futuristic platform with advanced artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation capabilities, YASH wants its customers to drive business service-centered operations, eliminate noise, and reduce P1 and P2 incidents by enabling event correlation in complex containerized, cloud-based, and hybrid IT environments.

"We are very excited about our new partnership with Yash," said Dave Link, CEO and Founder of ScienceLogic. "Yash is leveraging our AIOps platform to create a family of advanced managed services that go beyond traditional IT outsourcing or generic managed IT services, by focusing on business-centric services rather than managing technology alone. This is a new class of service offering, which differentiates Yash considerably and delivers real business outcomes for enterprises".

YASH Technologies is a "Partner of Choice" for Fortune 500 companies globally, providing them with consulting, cloud, IT infrastructure, digital solutions, and services. Leveraging the in-depth experience and domain expertise of YASH's Global IMS Centre of Excellence (CoE), IBSM offers a unique approach to the way customers run and manage their enterprise IT. As part of its next-generation Infrastructure portfolio, YASH IBSM offerings brings tangible business value for its customers.

About YASH Technologies

YASH Technologies focuses on enabling its customers to succeed and drive end-to-end Digital Transformation throughout their enterprise. As a leading system integrator and outsourcing partner for large and fast-growing global clients, YASH combines operational and IT technology with flexible business models to enable value-driven innovation. YASH's customer-centric engagement framework integrates strong domain expertise and consulting capabilities with proprietary methodologies to provision digital, application, and infrastructure services. Headquartered in the US, with delivery and sales centers globally, YASH serves its customers across six continents. YASH is CMMI DEV V2.0 Level 5 & an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 20000:2011 certified organization. For more information, please visit www.yash.com or email [email protected]

About ScienceLogic

ScienceLogic is a leader in IT Operations Management, providing modern IT operations with actionable insights to predict and resolve problems faster in a digital, ephemeral world. Its solution sees everything across the cloud, and distributed architectures contextualize data through relationship mapping, and acts on this insight through integration and automation. Trusted by thousands of organizations, ScienceLogic's technology was designed for the United States Department of Defense's rigorous security requirements, proven for scale by the world's largest service providers, and optimized for large enterprises' needs. https://sciencelogic.com/

