YASREF Awards Jacobs General Engineering Services Contract for Saudi Arabia Refinery

Jacobs will provide a range of services, from basic engineering to Front End Engineering Design (FEED), detailed design, procurement through to construction management, commissioning support and handover for a portfolio of YASREF's capital expenditure projects for the Yanbu refinery.

"This new contract reaffirms our world-class engineering services that will be delivered through our local expert teams, with reach-back to our global subject matter expertise", said Jacobs Energy, Chemicals and Resources Vice President and General Manager EMEA David Zelinski. "We bring access to a full-spectrum technical professional services firm to the west coast of the Kingdom while growing our presence in the country."

The YASREF full conversion refinery is the key facility in Yanbu Industrial City, covering about 5.2 million square meters. YASREF uses 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Arabian heavy crude oil to produce premium transportation fuels, as well as high-value refined products. The facility became operational in 2014, contributing to the Kingdom's vision to reliably supply domestic and international markets with high quality, clean refined products and fuels.

Jacobs has been operating in Saudi Arabia for more than 40 years, developing strong partnerships with the Kingdom's industrial leaders including, Saudi Aramco, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) and Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden). Examples of the company's work in the region include BP Khazzan Oman Gas Field, Sinnovate Smart Technology Hub, Zuluf Gas/Oil Separation Plant FEED, King Abdulaziz Project for Riyadh Public Transport, Sadara Chemical Company, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport, Ma'aden Wa'ad Al-Shamal Phosphate Company and numerous infrastructure projects with the Saudi Industrial Property Authority (MODON).

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector delivering solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With $15 billion in fiscal 2017 revenue when combined with full-year CH2M revenues and a talent force more than 77,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors.

