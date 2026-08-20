YASSI Opens Chicago Technology Innovation Center to Accelerate the Future of Vehicle Intelligence

New engineering and product hub marks YASSI's latest investment in technology, talent and innovation as the company expands its national Vehicle Intelligence Platform

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotta Automated Software Solutions, Inc. (YASSI), the nation's leading enterprise Vehicle Intelligence Platform, today announced the opening of its new Technology Innovation Center in Chicago, extending the company's investment in the infrastructure and people behind its growing national platform.

Located at Two Prudential Plaza in Chicago's East Loop, the new center will serve as a key engineering and product hub as YASSI accelerates development of next-generation intelligence capabilities for its customers nationwide.

The expansion comes during a period of significant growth for YASSI as the company expands its real-time DMV data network, introduces new products and intelligence capabilities, and scales the technology infrastructure supporting customers across the country.

"We're building YASSI for the future of an industry that increasingly depends on trusted, real-time vehicle intelligence," said Bob Rieger, chief executive officer and founder of YASSI. "Chicago expands our ability to lead that evolution and continue raising the standard for how vehicle information is used across the industry."

Under the leadership of Patrick Brown, YASSI's chief technology officer and co-founder, the Chicago team will work across the company's platform, advancing fraud-detection models and data capabilities within VIN360™, strengthening the reliability and scale of the Easy-Connect API as usage grows, and working directly with customers integrating YASSI intelligence into their own systems.

"In this business, speed matters," said Brown. "Chicago gives us the engineering talent and proximity to customers nationwide to keep moving at that pace."

The Chicago opening follows a period of continued expansion and innovation across YASSI's platform. The company has:

Expanded its real-time DMV data network to 46 states

Launched the Easy-Connect API platform

Introduced VIN360 ™ , bringing critical vehicle information together through a single intelligence solution

, bringing critical vehicle information together through a single intelligence solution Reaffirmed its SOC 2 Type II certification with zero exceptions

"This is a deliberate investment in the people and technology that will shape what YASSI becomes next," said Marc Blouin, president and chief operating officer of YASSI. "The Chicago Technology Innovation Center gives us a place to bring the right people together and build it right."

The center gives YASSI a permanent presence in the Midwest, deepening its national footprint. Chicago's central location keeps YASSI close to customers and partners across the country, with access to strong technology and engineering talent. It also marks the first step in YASSI's strategy to build regional teams that grow alongside its platform and customer base.

YASSI is investing beyond access to vehicle data itself, building the intelligence layer that turns trusted vehicle information into insights customers can use to identify risk, catch fraud and move faster with confidence.

About YASSI

Yotta Automated Software Solutions, Inc. (YASSI) is the nation's leading enterprise Vehicle Intelligence Platform, transforming trusted vehicle data into actionable intelligence that helps organizations reduce risk, prevent fraud, improve operational efficiency and make faster, more informed decisions.

Through direct connections with state DMV systems and authoritative national databases, YASSI provides real-time title, lien, registration, ownership and related vehicle information. Its Easy-Connect API and growing portfolio of YASSI Intelligence solutions, including VIN360™, serve dealerships, lenders, insurers, fleet operators, auctions and government agencies nationwide.

For more information, visit yassi.com.

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Steph McGuirk

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SOURCE Yotta Automated Software Solutions, Inc. (YASSI)