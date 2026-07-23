YASSI's Easy-Connect API Platform Delivers Enterprise Vehicle Intelligence in a Single Integration

A single integration provides trusted vehicle records, title history, lien and theft alerts, vessel title and registration lookups, and more, backed by access across 46 states, Enterprise Single Sign-On (SSO), SOC 2 Type II certified security, and 99.99% independently monitored uptime.

SANTA ROSA, Calif., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotta Automated Software Solutions, Inc. (YASSI), the nation's leading enterprise vehicle intelligence platform, today announced the availability of its Easy-Connect API platform, giving enterprise organizations across lending, insurance, automotive retail, fleet operations, and government a single integration for trusted, real-time vehicle intelligence.

Purpose-built for enterprise operations, the Easy-Connect API eliminates the complexity of managing multiple vendors and integrations, giving enterprise customers fast access to trusted vehicle intelligence while benefiting from enterprise-grade security, reliability, and developer-friendly integration tools.

Through a single Easy-Connect API integration, enterprise customers can access:

Vehicle records sourced from motor vehicle agencies across 46 states

NMVTIS title and brand history, including junk, salvage, and insurance data

VINplus dual-record lookups combining NMVTIS and state vehicle records from a single VIN query

Theft, lien, impound, and auction alerts

Plate-to-VIN resolution for instant vehicle identification

Vessel title and registration records, searchable by Hull Identification Number (HIN)

Rather than managing multiple providers to assemble a complete picture, enterprise organizations gain the full breadth of vehicle intelligence through one secure platform, reducing integration complexity while improving operational speed, accuracy, and confidence.

The Easy-Connect API was engineered for the performance demands of enterprise operations. Comprehensive documentation supports six programming languages, including cURL, Node.js, C#, Java, Python, and PHP, allowing development teams to integrate using the technologies they already know. Enterprise Single Sign-On (SSO) enables seamless, secure access for enterprise teams managing large user populations. Independently monitored 99.99% uptime ensures uninterrupted access to critical vehicle intelligence, while YASSI's expert support team provides deep technical and industry expertise throughout implementation and beyond.

The vehicle data flowing through YASSI's platform is among the most sensitive information in the country and is protected by federal and state privacy requirements, including the Driver's Privacy Protection Act.

YASSI's SOC 2 Type II certification, completed with zero exceptions following an independent 12-month audit, validates the security controls governing how customer data is accessed, transmitted, and protected. Enterprise organizations can integrate with confidence, knowing the platform has been independently verified against rigorous security standards.

"Enterprise vehicle intelligence has to perform at scale, integrate seamlessly, and protect sensitive data without compromise. We built the Easy-Connect API to meet those requirements in a single platform, giving customers fast, secure access to trusted vehicle intelligence backed by independently verified security and enterprise-grade reliability."

— Patrick Brown, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, YASSI

For lenders, the Easy-Connect API accelerates underwriting decisions by delivering current title, lien, and registration information at the point of decision. For insurers, it provides the vehicle intelligence needed to improve underwriting accuracy and streamline claims processing. Dealers, auctions, fleet operators, and government agencies rely on the platform to verify ownership, reduce fraud, and make faster, more informed decisions.

To learn more or schedule an API demonstration, visit yassi.com. API documentation is available at yassi.com/solutions/api-technology, and YASSI's Trust Center can be found at trust.yassi.com.

About YASSI

Yotta Automated Software Solutions, Inc. (YASSI) is the nation's leading enterprise vehicle intelligence platform, delivering real-time title, lien, registration, ownership, and related vehicle information through direct connections with state DMV systems and authoritative national databases. Through its Easy-Connect API, YASSI enables lenders, insurers, dealerships, fleet operators, auctions, and government agencies to access trusted vehicle intelligence directly within their existing workflows. By delivering authoritative information at the moment of the query, YASSI helps organizations reduce fraud, improve operational efficiency, and make faster, more informed decisions.

Media Contact:

Steph McGuirk

[email protected]

845-269-8868

SOURCE Yotta Automated Software Solutions, Inc. (YASSI)