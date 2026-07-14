YASSI Reaffirms SOC 2 Type II Certification with Zero Exceptions, Setting the Security Standard for Vehicle Data Infrastructure

Independent, full-year proof of what protecting government-connected vehicle data requires, and the standard every organization should demand.

SANTA ROSA, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotta Automated Software Solutions, Inc. (YASSI), a leading provider of real-time vehicle and title data infrastructure for the automotive, insurance, and lending industries, today announced the successful completion of its latest SOC 2 Type II certification with zero exceptions, independently examined under standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), covering April 1, 2025 through March 31, 2026.

Unlike a point-in-time snapshot, SOC 2 Type II requires an independent auditor to verify that every security control operates effectively across an entire year. Meeting that bar is neither easy nor inexpensive. Sustaining it is a long-term commitment. It is the standard every provider entrusted with sensitive data should be held to. YASSI's controls, spanning infrastructure, access management, encryption, incident response, and disaster recovery, operated with zero exceptions across the full review period. YASSI has completed four consecutive SOC 2 Type II audits since March 2022, most recently achieving zero exceptions for the period covering April 1, 2025 through March 31, 2026. While a single result reflects performance at a given point in time, a multi-year record demonstrates sustained discipline and YASSI has achieved both.

Behind every vehicle record is personally identifiable information, including driver's license data, registration history, lien status, and identity details protected under the Driver's Privacy Protection Act (DPPA). When a provider falls short, the exposure does not stay with the vendor. It reaches every organization that relies on that provider, and ultimately the individuals whose data they are trusted to protect.

"We touch some of the most sensitive data in the country, including people's identities, their vehicle records, and their privacy. That obligation does not end when the audit does. SOC 2 Type II is the standard we hold ourselves to every single day, and our results prove it."



— Bosco Yuen, Chief Information Security Officer, YASSI

Organizations evaluating vehicle data providers should verify that prospective vendors can provide current SOC 2 Type I and Type II reports with no exceptions, as well as audit documentation covering the previous three years. This level of transparency helps organizations assess a provider's security controls and long-term compliance practices before entering into an agreement. Existing customers should also review their provider's publicly available security and compliance materials, which leading vendors make readily accessible.

Operating as an AAMVA-Approved NMVTIS Consumer Access Provider within a U.S. Department of Justice-sanctioned framework, YASSI holds direct data agreements with state motor vehicle agencies in 46 states and growing, delivering source-direct title, registration, driving record, and lien data, with NMVTIS data available through one unified API.

Independent proof, sustained over time, and open to verification. That is the standard YASSI holds, and the one every organization should demand from any provider that touches its data. Visit the YASSI Security Center at yassi.com/soc2.

About YASSI

Yotta Automated Software Solutions, Inc. (YASSI) provides real-time vehicle title, lien, and registration intelligence to lenders, insurers, dealers, fleets, auctions, and tow operators. By connecting directly with state DMV systems and authoritative national databases, YASSI enables customers to verify vehicle records instantly within their operational workflows. YASSI delivers vehicle information live at the moment of the query through direct DMV integrations across 46 states and growing.

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SOURCE Yotta Automated Software Solutions, Inc. (YASSI)