YASSO AND BETHENNY FRANKEL CALL OUT FREEZER FRAUD WITH 'FOOLPROOF FREEZER' CAMPAIGN

The beloved brand partners with the original better-for-you entrepreneur and candid content creator

to launch a nationwide redemption movement, giving away 40,001 NEW Yasso Spoonables.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- You've been fooled. Lied to. Taste bud betrayed. Promised indulgence. Delivered chalky, icy disappointment. "Better for you," they claimed. Better for no one — not your cravings, not your standards, not your sanity. In fact, a recent Yasso survey found* that the majority of Americans feel most better-for-you ice creams overpromise and underdeliver when it comes to indulgent flavor. It's not surprising. It is infuriating. Being duped, frankly, pisses us off.

Bethenny Frankel teams up with Yasso to make your freezer foolproof Bethenny Frankel teams up with Yasso to make your freezer foolproof

Consumers have been made to look foolish for far too long, so this April, Yasso is flipping the script. While other brands pull pranks, Yasso is pulling receipts to prove that better-for-you frozen treats don't have to be a joke. The frozen snack brand is joining forces with Bethenny Frankel, better-for-you entrepreneur and certified nonsense detector, to call out freezer fraud once and for all. Together, they're launching "Foolproof Freezer," a bold campaign that's filling freezers all month long with 40,001 (a not-so-subtle nod to April Fools' Day, 4/1) creamy, craveworthy, protein-packed Yasso Spoonables that actually deliver on taste and nutrition.

Because let's be real: Bethenny doesn't sugarcoat, and neither does Yasso. We're here to freeze out the fakes and finally make your freezer foolproof. No chalk. No corner cutting. No compromise. Just ridiculously better frozen snacks you can finally trust and enjoy.

"I can barely finish a meal without a sweet treat, and Yasso is simply davoon — creamy, craveable, honestly better for you and now, spoonable," Bethenny said. "Most of what's out there is fake, chalky and completely unsatisfying. Consider this your freezer insurance, from fraud to foolproof. You're welcome."

Yasso is putting its spoon where its mouth is, giving away 40,001 NEW Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt Spoonables** to those who have been fooled by freezer fraud. From March 31 to April 30, consumers nationwide can visit yasso.com/ FoolproofFreezer for a chance to win and finally dig in to a frozen snack that's the real deal.

"For too long, consumers have had to choose between indulgence and balance — and too many brands have gotten away with delivering neither," said Bentley King, U.S. Head of Marketing Operations at The Magnum Ice Cream Company. "Foolproof Freezer is Yasso calling that out loud and clear. We're done with freezer fraud. Our new spoonable frozen Greek yogurt delivers the creamy, craveworthy experience people want with the nutrition they expect — no tricks, no tradeoffs, no apologies."

Yasso has long been about indulgence without sacrifice. Now available nationwide, Yasso Spoonables are inclusion packed, protein powered and made with frozen Greek yogurt for ice cream-worthy satisfaction without artificial colors, flavors or sugar alcohols. It's exactly the kind of product Bethenny champions: authentic, real and for the people.

All five flavors are made with high-quality ingredients that deliver a mind-meltingly delicious ice cream-like experience. Each 14-ounce pack contains up to 19 grams of protein and approximately 400 calories per container.

Mint Chocolate Chip: Mmmm, the mintiest mint! Doubling down on flavor with sweet chocolatey chips mixed in every bite. 400 calories and 19 grams of protein per container.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough: Dig into gooey cookie dough chunks, chocolatey chips and all the flavor your mouth can handle. 410 calories and 18 grams of protein per container.

Fudge Brownie: Holy freaking fudge! Creamy fudge frozen Greek yogurt blended with decadent fudge brownies and a fudge swirl. 410 calories and 19 grams of protein per container.

Cookies 'n Cream: Vanilla crème-flavored frozen Greek yogurt mixed with real-deal chocolate crème-filled cookie pieces that slays expectations. 370 calories and 19 grams of protein per container.

Coffee Chocolate Chip: Iced coffee that hits different, pairing creamy and coffee together in rich frozen Greek yogurt with chocolatey chips. 400 calories and 19 grams of protein per container.

Yasso also offers its "Love It or It's Free" guarantee so consumers can try Spoonables risk-free, and if they're not 1000% satisfied, they can receive a full refund.

To find a store near you or learn more, visit yasso.com and follow @yasso on Instagram and @yassofroyo on TikTok.

About Yasso

Kindergarten friends turned entrepreneurs, founders Drew Harrington and Amanda Klane set out on a mission to create snacks that deliver on everyday indulgence with great taste, quality ingredients, and superb nutritionals. Since hitting store shelves in 2011 as the first-to-market frozen Greek yogurt, Yasso quickly became one of the fastest-growing novelty brands, attracting a loyal following of brand enthusiasts.

Yasso currently offers 13 flavors of novelty stick Bars, seven flavors of Chocolate Crunch Bars, three frozen Greek yogurt sandwiches, and four flavors of bite-size Yasso Poppables, all of which can be found at grocery and club stores nationwide, along with the new release of five 14-ounce flavors.

To find a store near you or learn more, visit yasso.com and follow the brand @yasso.

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Magnum Ice Cream Company is the world's largest ice cream company. With an unrivalled portfolio of brands including global power brands Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Wall's and Cornetto, and with a global fleet of nearly 3 million freezers, our products are available in 80 countries. The company generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2024. For more information, visit The Magnum Ice Cream Company website.

*Survey Method:

Survey Method: This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Yasso from January 6-8, 2026 among 2,096 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. This credible interval will be wider among subsets of the surveyed population of interest. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact [email protected] .

**Yasso awarded as product coupons. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER THE GIVEAWAY. Void where prohibited. The Yasso Foolproof Freezer Giveaway is sponsored by Magnum ICC US LLC. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, 18 years of age or older. Begins 10:00 a.m. ET on 3/31/26 and ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 4/30/26. For Official Rules, visit https://www.yasso.com/foolprooffreezer.

SOURCE The Magnum Ice Cream Company