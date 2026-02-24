Magnum Brings Dessert to the Desert as Coachella's First-Ever Frozen Dessert Sponsor

Fans Nationwide Can Enter for a Chance to Win Passes to Coachella

INDIO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This festival season, Magnum® Ice Cream is bringing dessert to the desert as the first-ever frozen dessert sponsor of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, delivering the brand's signature indulgence to the festival grounds. Magnum® is showing up as the coolest Coachella accessory—designed with decadence, featuring real premium chocolate and velvety smooth ice cream, from the first crack to the final bite. As Coachella continues to shape culture both onstage and off, Magnum® is turning its ice cream bars into a festival must-have.

Magnum® is launching a nationwide sweepstakes giving fans the chance to win passes to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Magnum® will host an exclusive experience for Coachella VIP pass holders—a signature spray bar activation that allows guests to customize a Magnum® Ice Cream Bar with edible spray paint inspired by their festival outfit, offering cool, fashion-forward indulgence in the desert heat.

In addition to these experiences, all festivalgoers can enjoy frozen desserts from The Magnum Ice Cream Company portfolio, including Magnum®, Popsicle®, Yasso®, Klondike®, and Good Humor®, available for purchase at select locations throughout the Coachella grounds.

"Magnum® has long shown up at the intersection of culture, fashion and music, and Coachella is where all of those worlds come together," said Bentley King, Head of Marketing & Operations, U.S. at The Magnum Ice Cream Company. "Being the festival's first-ever frozen dessert sponsor allows us to bring the premium indulgence of Magnum® to the desert in a way that feels true to the spirit of Coachella."

Don't want to miss out on all the Coachella fun? Magnum® is launching a sweepstakes, giving fans the chance to win passes to the festival. Two lucky winners—one for Weekend One and one for Weekend Two—will each receive two General Admission Weekend Passes, perfect for bringing along their bestie. And don't worry, Magnum® is picking up the tab on air transportation and accommodations. To enter for a chance to win, fans can visit Magnum® on Instagram.*

Festivalgoers can experience Magnum® at Coachella both weekends of the festival—April 10–12 and April 17–19. The Magnum® spray bar will take place in the 12 Peaks VIP area, Coachella's premier, centrally located oasis near the Main Stage.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Magnum x Coachella Giveaway is sponsored by The Magnum Ice Cream Company. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18+. Begins once the Instagram post goes live on 2/24/26 & ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 3/10/26. For official rules, visit rules.dja.com/magnumgiveaway.

