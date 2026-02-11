Talenti Invites Fans to Choose their Escape with Two New Flavors Inspired by Winter Comfort and Tropical Getaways

A longtime favorite in Italian gelaterias makes its way to U.S. freezers with a Talenti twist. Chocolate Hazelnut Crunch Gelato blends smooth chocolate gelato with 100% roasted Italian hazelnuts, decadent fudge sauce, and crunchy chocolate cookie pieces for a rich, layered, comforting indulgence.

Paradise Passionfruit Sorbetto is a refreshing, tropical addition to Talenti's sorbetto lineup. Made with 100% real passionfruit juice sourced from South America and Southeast Asia, this real fruit, dairy-free flavor delivers a bright balance of sweet, tart, and floral notes, offering a sun-drenched escape in every spoonful.

To celebrate the new flavors, Talenti is partnering with Talenti Tastemaker Sarah Fennel of Broma Bakery, who put her signature spin on both new flavors. Leaning into their distinct global ingredients, Sarah crafted two custom recipes:

The Hot Chocolate Hazelnut Crunch Affogato wraps you in indulgent comfort, featuring an easy-to-make rich and creamy hot chocolate served over a generous scoop of Talenti Chocolate Hazelnut Crunch Gelato.

The Paradise Passionfruit Parfait transports you to a tropical island without leaving your house with layers of Talenti Paradise Passionfruit Sorbetto, crumbled graham crackers, and coconut whipped cream.

Fans can find the full recipes at TalentiGelato.com.

"We love how different these two flavors are, while still feeling equally craveable," said Nicole Towner, Associate Director, Talenti. "One delivers an Italian-inspired, chocolatey richness, and the other brings a vibrant, tropical freshness. That contrast made it especially fun to partner with Sarah Fennel of Broma Bakery again, who has been such a great Tastemaker for Talenti. Her recipes bring each flavor to life, highlighting their globally sourced ingredients in a way fans can easily recreate and enjoy."

And to bring the concept of flavor-driven escape to life, Talenti is inviting fans to experience them beyond the spoon for FREE with the Snowed In or Sun-Soaked: A Talenti Tasting Experience in NYC on February 19. Designed as a journey through contrasting flavor worlds, fans will first taste Chocolate Hazelnut Crunch Gelato in the comfort of a cozy, Italian après ski-inspired café, followed by Paradise Passionfruit Sorbetto in a lush, South American-inspired jungle lounge. The event is open to the public from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM ET at 532 W 28th Street, while supplies last.

Talenti Chocolate Hazelnut Crunch Gelato and Paradise Passionfruit Sorbetto are available now at major retailers nationwide for an MSRP of $5.49.

About Talenti ®

Talenti ® Gelato & Sorbetto is crafted for taste — using only the highest quality ingredients sourced from around the world, and using a slow-cooking process that's so unmistakable, it inspires you to Raise the Jar. It's with this unique focus on real ingredients and craftsmanship that the brand has grown from a small gelateria in 2003 to the best-selling gelato in the United States. Packaged in recyclable and reusable containers, Talenti is not only the difference you can see, but the one you can taste.

For a full list of Talenti products and to find retail locations that sell Talenti, please visit TalentiGelato.com. To keep up with Talenti news, visit Talenti on Facebook, Instagram or follow us on TikTok.

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Magnum Ice Cream Company is the world's largest ice cream company. With an unrivalled portfolio of brands including global power brands Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Wall's and Cornetto, and with a global fleet of nearly 3 million freezers, our products are available in 80 countries. The company generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2024.

For more information, visit The Magnum Ice Cream Company website.

