Yasso Expands Into Snacking with Launch of Yasso Poppables, Ridiculously Creamy Frozen Greek Yogurt Bites

On the heels of launching frozen Greek yogurt sandwiches last fall, the brand's newest better-for-you innovation is available in four flavors including coffee, sea salt caramel, vanilla bean and mint. At just 60 calories each, Yasso Poppables are the perfect round, bite-sized better-for-you snack. Staying true to Yasso standard, the product is made with the goodness of Greek yogurt featuring live and active cultures, no artificial ingredients and packing big flavor.

"At Yasso, we are always looking for ways to disrupt the better-for-you frozen category and are excited to boldly enter snacking," said Craig Shiesley, Chief Executive Officer of Yasso. "The launch of Yasso Poppables marks a new phase of innovation and creativity within the company and we are thrilled about what's in store for the future."

As Yasso embarks on a new phase of product innovation and proves its strength in delivering audaciously delicious products that meet consumers' needs, the brand has also landed the number 5 novelty dessert ranking, surpassing legacy players like Klondike according to IRI L52wk data. And while the brand remains steadfast innovating in new flavors and formats, it hasn't forgotten about its core base Yasso bars, unveiling a refreshed Mint Chocolate Chip Bar . Yasso's Mint Chocolate Chip Bars stand as the brand's number one best-selling product and the new flavor formulation upgrade comes as a result of a consumer survey revealing a strong desire to up the ante of mintiness contained in every bite. Yasso quickly re-worked the formula of its most popular core flavor to pack each product with 25% more mint.

Yasso is available at retailers nationwide as well as available for delivery direct to your door on yasso.com . Yasso Poppables (SRP $6.49 per 6-pack) are available at Wegmans, Kroger, Jewel Osco, Hannaford and Harris Teeter. Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt Sandwiches (SRP $5.99 per 4-pack) which launched at exclusive retailers last fall, are now available nationally and for purchase online. To find a store near you, or learn more information please visit Yasso.com and follow the brand @yasso .

About Yasso

Kindergarten friends turned entrepreneurs, founders Drew Harrington and Amanda Klane set out on a mission to create desserts that deliver on everyday indulgence with great taste, quality ingredients and superb nutritionals. Since hitting store shelves in 2011 as the first to market frozen Greek yogurt, Yasso quickly became one of the fastest-growing dessert brands in the world, disrupting the brand ranks of deeply entrenched competitors and attracting a loyal following of brand enthusiasts. Yasso currently offers 13 flavors of novelty stick bars, four flavors of dipped chocolate bars, three frozen Greek yogurt sandwiches, and brand new Yasso Poppables, all of which can be found at grocery and club stores nationwide. Yasso is also an active, positive contributor to the community via its Game On! Foundation which inspires health and wellness for people of all ages. To find your local retailers and to learn more about Yasso, please visit www.yasso.com and follow @yasso .

Contact:

Megan Minturn

(916) 770-0436

[email protected]

SOURCE Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt

Related Links

http://www.yasso.com

