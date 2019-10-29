Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt Announces New Executive Leadership Team

"Since officially joining Yasso in July one of my immediate goals was to build a leadership team that had the experience in building and scaling brands so that we could take Yasso's business momentum to the next level," said Craig Shiesley, Yasso CEO. "It was important to me to find individuals that not only had both large and small company CPG experience, but also a deep passion for better-for-you food and Yasso. This unique combination makes this a winning, committed Executive Team that I'm honored to have at Yasso and excited to work with as we build this business together."

Hand selected by Shiesley with the help of founders Drew Harrington and Amanda Klane, each individual of this executive team is a results-driven, visionary leader committed to driving the Yasso business forward.

Andy Judd , Chief Marketing Officer – Andy has over 15 years of extensive experience at both leading dairy and non-dairy companies, working with Craig for three years at WhiteWave Foods. Throughout his career, Andy has successfully built go-to-market models at both large, leading CPG companies and also at emerging high-growth brands. Most recently, Andy served as CMO to ONE Brands, one of the leading and fastest growing protein bars in the US. Prior to ONE, he was VP Marketing for the Boulder Brands business unit of Pinnacle Foods, leading all marketing functions of a high growing portfolio of plant-based and gluten free brands.

Paul Kenny , Chief Customer Officer – With nearly 30 years of experience, Paul has held both domestic and international sales and general management roles at Procter & Gamble, RB, Nabisco Foods, Playtex Products, Combe Inc, and KIND Snacks where he served as Executive Vice President of Sales. Within those roles, Kenny has been instrumental in facilitating corporate transactions including Playtex Products to Energizer Personal Care in 2007, and KIND Snacks to Mars in 2016.

Robert Machado , Chief Supply Chain Officer – Robert has led companies to improved profitability by instilling supply chain solutions in network optimization, logistics, distribution, manufacturing, and inventory management in his 30+ years of experience. He held senior leadership positions at CPG companies including Kraft, Häagen-Dazs, H.J. Heinz, The Coca-Cola Company and MillerCoors, where he created best-in-class processes in S&OP and freight optimization and COGS cost controls. Prior to joining Yasso, Robert was the COO of First Source LLC, managing the integrated supply chain for the largest candy and nut distributor in the US. Robert has resided in Boulder for 7+ years.

Peter Riccio , Chief Financial Officer – With over 20 years of experience, Peter has managed both large CPG companies and emerging brands experiencing high growth. He started his career at Quaker Oats and worked for Diageo and Wrigley Company before moving to WhiteWave Foods. Peter held several senior leadership roles at WhiteWave, including VP of Dairy Operations. After WhiteWave's acquisition of Earthbound, he served as CFO of the $600MM subsidiary. Peter most recently served as COO / CFO of WTRMLN WTR prior to joining Yasso and has been a Boulder resident for over 13 years.

As the newly renovated Yasso headquarters is finalized in downtown Boulder, these leaders will look to expand their teams and will be working to fill a variety of exciting new roles in operations, sales, marketing, and more to support brand growth and platform expansion. Please visit yasso.com/careers where details for open positions will be listed as well as on the Yasso LinkedIn page.

