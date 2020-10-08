Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt Seasonals Return in Time for the Holidays

Pumpkin Cheesecake will hit shelves this month with Sugar Cookie and Peppermint Crunch to follow in November, while supplies last. Each seasonal offering contains 5 grams of protein and 120 calories per bar with decadent taste you won't want to miss:

Pumpkin Cheesecake: It's the season's hottest flavor in frozen greek yogurt form. We swirled graham cracker magic in a frozen pillow of creamy pumpkin cheesecake deliciousness. You can have your cheesecake and eat seconds, too!

Peppermint Crunch: Delicious crushed candy canes, chocolate cookie pieces, and white chocolate-flavored chips collide with peppermint frozen greek yogurt in this holiday favorite. Tis the season for feel-good flavor!

Sugar Cookie: Colorful sprinkles and chunks of delicious sugar cookie dough are caught in a frozen cloud of sugar cookie frozen greek yogurt. Holiday spirit tastes better than ever!

The wait is over, you can start to enjoy your favorite better for you, decadent and tasty seasonal Yasso flavors now. The seasonal collection (SRP $4.99 per 4-pack) will be available at Target and select retailers nationwide. To learn more, please visit https://yasso.com/products/seasonals/ .

About Yasso

Kindergarten friends turned entrepreneurs, founders Drew Harrington and Amanda Klane set out on a mission to create desserts that deliver on everyday indulgence with great taste, quality ingredients and superb nutritionals. Since hitting store shelves in 2011 as the first to market frozen Greek yogurt, Yasso quickly became one of the fastest-growing dessert brands in the world, disrupting the brand ranks of deeply entrenched competitors and attracting a loyal following of brand enthusiasts. Yasso currently offers 14 flavors of novelty stick bars and 4 flavors of dipped chocolate bars all of which can be found at grocery and club stores nationwide. Yasso is also an active, positive contributor to the community via its Game On! Foundation which inspires health and wellness for people of all ages. To find your local retailers and to learn more about Yasso, please visit www.yasso.com and follow @yasso

