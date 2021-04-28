Yasso, Inc. Pioneers Functional, Frozen Refreshment with the Launch of First Incubator Brand, Jüve Pops

Founded by Drew Harrington and Amanda Klane, co-founders and the entrepreneurial force behind Yasso, Jüve Pops is the first brand to be fully conceptualized by the Yasso Incubator . The incubator was developed by Harrington and Klane alongside Yasso CEO Craig Shiesley to explore other sub-categories in the frozen dessert category and beyond, staying true to the brand's passion for creating unique products that deliver an upgraded experience with great taste, quality ingredients, and superb nutritionals.

"The Yasso mission is to provide consumers with better options and bring joy to snacking. We believe there is a real opportunity to set the gold standard in snacking for taste and nutrition across the entire frozen aisle," said Shiesley. "The Yasso Incubator gives us the opportunity to challenge our team on how we can maximize the entire pool of company capabilities from our founders to our best-in-class growth team."

Yasso, which was recently named the #5 novelty brand, surpassing top industry heritage brands like Klondike, Blue Bell and Popsicle, is expected to approach $150MM in revenue this year and is the fastest-growing brand in the category with the best repeat rate and loyalty rankings. The company is on track to double its business within the next 3 years, exclusive of the addition of Jüve Pops.

Harrington and Klane noticed that iconic freezer pops were long overdue for an upgrade, having essentially remained unchanged since the 1960s. Wanting to provide a replenishing, healthier option at a time when recovery and hydration beverages are on the rise, they developed Yasso's functional frozen offspring. Jüve Pops are offered in frozen and freezable ambient formats, are made with real fruit and less sugar, and offer a burst of hydrating, energizing vitamins and electrolytes. Compared to the leading fruit bar, Jüve Pops have 2x the amount of potassium (120mg vs 55), more vitamins (C, B3, B5, B6 & E), less sugar (10g per pop), and fewer calories (45 per pop). (Nutrition is for the Strawberry flavor)

"In conceptualizing Jüve Pops, we saw an opportunity to bring the success of the functional beverage category to the frozen aisle and create a new brand that delivers rejuvenating refreshment in an innovative, exciting form," said Harrington, Co-Founder of Yasso, Inc. "Building the Jüve Pops brand alongside our talented Yasso team has been a rewarding entrepreneurial journey for the whole company and we're excited for people to discover our new products in stores and online."

Jüve Pops offers eight rejuvenating and refreshing items, including Tangerine, Triple Berry, Strawberry, Lemon Lime, and Coconut frozen bars, and Orange, Grape, and Triple Berry in freezable formats. and will be available for $4.99 per frozen box // $6.99 per ambient box via JuvePops.com, and national grocery stores including Gelsons, Harris Teeter, and Wegmans. To find a store near you, or learn more information please visit JuvePops.com , and follow the brand @juvepops .

