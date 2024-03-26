Yasso Introduces New Real Fruit Bars

Strawberry Chocolate Crunch Bars: Strawberries Dipped in Chocolate? Delicious. When strawberry flavored frozen Greek yogurt gets dipped in a milk chocolatey coating and covered in quinoa crisps for 140 calories per bar and 4g of protein, it's more than just newsworthy, it's legendberry.

Strawberries Dipped in Chocolate? Delicious. When strawberry flavored frozen Greek yogurt gets dipped in a milk chocolatey coating and covered in quinoa crisps for 140 calories per bar and 4g of protein, it's more than just newsworthy, it's legendberry. Strawberries & Cream Bars: Yasso's ultra-creamy extra-dreamy real strawberry Greek yogurt bars. With 80 calories and 4 grams of protein, this is the real deal.

Yasso's ultra-creamy extra-dreamy real strawberry Greek yogurt bars. With 80 calories and 4 grams of protein, this is the real deal. Creamy Mango Bars: It takes two to mango. A.k.a delicious real mango and Greek yogurt. With 80 calories, 4 grams of protein and real fruit…we hope we're not coming on too strong, but, may we have this dance?

"We're excited to continue challenging industry norms by providing better-for-you snacking options in the freezer aisle with our new real fruit platform," said Amanda Klane and Drew Harrington, cofounders of Yasso. "Yasso's first ever items were fruit flavors, so it's exciting to return to our roots in a way, with superior product that meets the needs of today's consumer.

Kindergarten friends turned entrepreneurs, founders Drew Harrington and Amanda Klane set out on a mission to create snacks that deliver on everyday indulgence with great taste, quality ingredients, and superb nutritionals. Since hitting store shelves in 2011 as the first-to-market frozen Greek yogurt, Yasso quickly became one of the fastest-growing novelty brands, attracting a loyal following of brand enthusiasts.

Yasso currently offers 13 flavors of novelty stick Bars, six flavors of Chocolate Crunch Bars, three frozen Greek yogurt sandwiches, three flavors of bite-size Yasso Poppables, and four Yasso Mochi, all of which can be found at grocery and club stores nationwide.

Yasso Inc. was named one of the Best Places to Work by Inc. and Denver Business Journal, in addition to garnering a spot on Inc.'s 2023 list of the 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies in America. Yasso is also an active, positive contributor to the community via its Game On! Foundation, which inspires health and wellness for people of all ages. To find a store near you or learn more, visit yasso.com and follow the brand @yasso .

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €59.6 billion in 2023.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

