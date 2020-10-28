Yasso unveils New Frozen Greek Yogurt Sandwiches as Second Innovation of the year

With 100-140 calories per sandwich and 4 grams of protein, Yasso is putting a better-for-you spin on a classic, nostalgic dessert.

Mint Chocolate Chip: This flavor is anything but a disappoint-mint. With mint frozen Greek yogurt and chocolate-flavored chips wedged between two soft chocolate wafers, this minty treat checks all the boxes.

Vanilla Bean: This mouthwatering dessert takes this classic Vanilla flavor to the next level with creamy frozen Greek yogurt and flavorful chocolate-y wafers.

Peanut Butter: Creamy peanut butter frozen Greek yogurt cradled between deliciously soft chocolate wafers. Welcome to Peanut Butter Chocolatey heaven, good enough to make your head spin.

Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt Sandwiches (SRP $5.99 per 4-pack) are available exclusively at select Target locations as well as available to shop on https://yasso.com/shop/ . For more information about Yasso or to find a store near you, visit https://yasso.com/find-a-store/ and follow the brand @yasso .

About Yasso

Kindergarten friends turned entrepreneurs, founders Drew Harrington and Amanda Klane set out on a mission to create desserts that deliver on everyday indulgence with great taste, quality ingredients and superb nutritionals. Since hitting store shelves in 2011 as the first to market frozen Greek yogurt, Yasso quickly became one of the fastest-growing dessert brands in the world, disrupting the brand ranks of deeply entrenched competitors and attracting a loyal following of brand enthusiasts. Yasso currently offers 14 flavors of novelty stick bars and 4 flavors of dipped chocolate bars all of which can be found at grocery and club stores nationwide. Yasso is also an active, positive contributor to the community via its Game On! Foundation which inspires health and wellness for people of all ages. To find your local retailers and to learn more about Yasso, please visit www.yasso.com and follow @yasso .

