YATCO Announces Official Partnership with Investor Media, a Trusted Platform for UHNW Individuals and Family Offices

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YATCO, the Official MLS and Ultimate SaaS Platform of Yachting™, proudly announces a new partnership with Investor Media, based in London. Investor Media provides UHNWIs, family offices and their advisors with expert and trusted information through private international events, magazines, and TV shows. Its media portfolio includes the IM TV Show, Yacht Investor and Family Office Investor magazines, which delivers insights on the best yachts available on the market from new construction, brokerage, charter, and lifestyle.

YATCO will provide its expertise in yacht data and access to its robust and accurate database of yacht listings to Investor Media's audience of UHNW family offices, their advisors, hedge fund managers, and many other representatives of UHNW individuals. The partnership also includes content sharing, where YATCO.com will publish relevant media and articles from Investor Media's plethora of investor-based publications.

Steven Myers, CEO and Founder of YATCO, says, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Investor Media and look forward to exploring our relationship further with regard to sharing yacht data, listings and more with their distinguished target audience."

Including over $30 billion in yachts for sale, YATCO supports thousands of yachting professionals worldwide and facilitates over $5 billion a year in sold vessel transactions through YATCO BOSS while serving the yachting community with accuracy, reliability, and state-of-the-art technology. YATCO professional members own and control their data. Therefore, members will continue to choose when and where their information is shared.

Founder of Investor Media, Xavier Calloc'h says, "I look forward to working with Steve and the YATCO team to provide the UHNWI and Family Offices who are connected to Investor Media with the best yacht market information. We met over ten years ago while launching our respective businesses and are now ready to provide our partners with innovative opportunities to a unique and targeted audience."

An Investor Media Family Office event on August 26th in London at the Royal Thames Yacht Club will officially launch the partnership.

