YATCO Announces Significant Q1 Growth Results

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YATCO, the Official MLS and Ultimate SaaS Platform of Yachting™, has been growing at a rapid rate digitally, as well as through partnerships and within its marketing division. YATCO.com has seen a 20% increase in traffic and in new visitors, with a 63% increase in consumer leads for its esteemed professional customer base.

The company has grown tremendously through social media, with a 139% increase in reach, and a 58% increase in social media interactions and engagement. YATCO has also seen widespread coverage from significant media outlets such as Yahoo Finance, Market Watch, Business Insider, IBI News, Yachting Pages, and much more.

"The YATCO team as a whole has banded together to form several partnerships – both industry-wide and with charitable foundations – that we are extremely proud of. We look forward to forging further efforts in this arena while growing our network and doing some good in the world," says Steven Myers, CEO and Founder of YATCO. The company has joined forces with two charitable organizations – The International SeaKeepers Society and The Angari Foundation – to help educate and proliferate ocean conservation. YATCO has also partnered with JustLuxe, one of the world's top online luxury publications that curates coverage of luxury and premium brands, in the company's launch of its Yacht Showroom – powered by YATCO.

Launching new digital publications to market its listings worldwide, YATCO released its REGIONAL LISTS during the first quarter of 2021, including those for California with 358 yachts for sale in the area; Miami, FL, with 171 yachts for sale in the area; Palm Beach, FL, with 201 yachts for sale in the area; and Spain with 227 yachts for sale in the area. The company also launched and printed the 2021 Palm Beach International Boat Show SHOWBOOK, which featured 182 yachts for sale at this year's show.

After securing a major round of funding, YATCO significantly increased its team of yachting and marketing experts and plans further growth into 2021. The company's highly coveted professional services provide accurate and real-time yacht data integrated with a comprehensive sales and marketing software solution for yachting professionals.

Including over $30 billion in yachts for sale, YATCO supports thousands of yachting professionals worldwide and facilitates over $5 billion a year in sold vessel transactions through YATCO BOSS while serving the yachting community with accuracy, reliability, and state-of-the-art technology.

About YATCO

