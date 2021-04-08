YATCO Expands its Team with Seasoned International Yachting & Marketing Professionals

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YATCO, the Official MLS of Yachting and Ultimate SAAS Platform of Yachting, has significantly grown its team members to include a group of seasoned, international yachting and marketing expert, two senior developers and content writers. The cohesive, experienced team now has 50 years of combined experience in the yachting industry, as well as 50 years of development experience with Fortune 500 Companies.

The new team has expanded to include Chief Financial Officer David Joseph, who comes to YATCO as a former co-owner of Boat International Group; Lionel Richard, Sales & Partnerships Director, who also comes to YATCO after approximately ten years with Boat International; Adrian Chow, Chief Products & Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of Autoklose, a fully automated sales enablement and email marketing platform; Sarah Bensimon, Director of Marketing, former Managing Editor of Boat International USA, as well former Marketing Manager for IGY Marinas; William S. Smith IV Marketing & Concierge Services Manager, and former Associate Publisher of Yachts International Magazine; Paige Fisher, Commercial Director for the Americas, who brings with her to YATCO many years of experience with the NHL, NFL, and MLB, where she was consistently the top producer in revenue; and Dagmar Gatell, SEO & Inbound Marketing Strategist with over fourteen years of expertise turning clients into successful online authorities and revenue-generating companies.

Supported by a team of approximately 20 in-house professionals, YATCO is led by CEO Steven Myers, who has over 30 years of industry experience, including the start-up and sale to Marinemax (NYSE: HZO) of the #1 dealership in the world for the Ferretti Group. The YATCO BOSS platform has been architected and managed by CTO Lee McIntire, a 30+ year full stack developer with experience running the platforms for two Fortune 500 companies and the Department of Defense.

Including over $30 billion in yachts for sale, YATCO supports thousands of yachting professionals worldwide and facilitates over $5 billion a year in sold vessel transactions through YATCO BOSS while serving the yachting community with accuracy, reliability, and state-of-the-art technology.

