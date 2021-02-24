YATCO Experiences Exponential Growth in Q4 2020

FT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite current worldwide conditions, YATCO, the Official MLS of YachtingTM, has experienced tremendous growth in Q4 of 2020. The company has seen a 49% growth in direct consumer traffic, has increased its unique visitors by 224%, and has experienced a 51% growth in page views, demonstrating its strong value to the end consumer. Through its current adaptation of innovative tactics, the company is powering 4 individual websites, including YATCO.com that have each demonstrated remarkable growth in consumer traffic.

Founder and CEO of YATCO Steven Myers says, "Increasing consumer reach by so much, so quickly, demonstrates how we have tremendous faith in our new, growing team of yachting experts. This is only the beginning. The recently launched, new YATCO.com has a fresh design and effective SEO strategy behind it, making it one of the most powerful yachting platforms on the market."

Fresh on the heels of its completion of the BOSS (Back Office Software Solution) platform – which integrates websites; CRM; email marketing; tasks and calendar management; client and vessel tracking; real-time intelligence, and market alerts – YATCO believes that the platform has become an absolute necessity to yachting professionals globally. As the industry's first and fully automated digital platform, it provides complete integration of sales and marketing applications for the business of yachts sales, charters, and more.

Plans to double its team of yachting experts from 20 to over 50 professionals are underway. YATCO is heavily investing in SEO, SEM, social media, and overall digital marketing to increase consumer reach and lead generation for its highly esteemed member listings. The company has also expanded upon its relationships with the top industry associations (YBAA, CYBA, BCYBA, ECPY, ISS, The International SeaKeepers Society and USSA) to further increase reach and exposure to its platform.

Recently, YATCO BOSS was selected as a finalist in the Best Sales Automation Tool category for the 2020 Digiday Technology Awards for its completely integrated, advanced marketing and sales platform built for the yachting industry.

Including over $30 billion in yachts for sale, YATCO supports thousands of yachting professionals worldwide and facilitates over $5 billion a year in sold vessel transactions through YATCO BOSS, while serving the yachting community with accuracy, reliability, and state-of-the-art technology.

