YATCO Releases Substantial Q2 Growth Results for 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YATCO, the Official MLS and Ultimate SaaS Platform of YachtingTM, has been growing at a continuous and rapid rate digitally, which is reflecting in its lead generation for its professional clientele, as well as in social media and its consumer site, YATCO.com. YATCO has seen a significant jump in website traffic with over 43% growth in new visitors, a 48% growth in social media followers, and a 362% growth in social media interactions and engagement - all driving consumer traffic to its highly active website.

With over 150K registered consumers and over 2,000 professional users, YATCO.com reports over $5 billion USD in annual sold transactions within a global marketplace of over $30 billion USD. "Our steady growth is due to the hard work and dedication of our newly formed and expanded teams in both marketing and sales. YATCO is continuously moving forward and upward to establish new legitimate leads for its esteemed professional partners and is pleased to have such significant digital growth," says Steven Myers, CEO and Founder of YATCO.

During Q2 2021, YATCO also created several recent digital publications to help market its clientele's listings; the recently published REGIONAL LISTS have covered areas such as Italy, Greece, Turkey, and Cyprus, as well as the Pacific and Northwest regions. These REGIONAL LISTS are accurate and comprehensive digital guides displaying pricing and yacht-for-sale listings powered by YATCO. Each online REGIONAL LIST includes the vessels available in the featured region or location. The YATCO REGIONAL LISTS are shared on YATCO's website, social media channels and to thousands of registered consumers through its newsletter.

The company has recently launched the Facebook plugin for its clients that combines the power of the largest social media platform in the world with the YATCO boat and yacht MLS database.

Yachting enthusiasts worldwide can now search, find, and inquire about any boat and yacht listings in the YATCO database without having to leave the client's Facebook page.

YATCO also continues to expand its industry partnerships and has recently collaborated with the US Superyacht Association (USSA) to help bolster its website with YATCO's robust MLS platform. The features provided by YATCO allow the USSA to better engage with and meet the needs of their members and the entire superyacht community.

About YATCO

YATCO, The Official MLS and Ultimate SaaS Platform of YachtingTM, is the sole online service dedicated exclusively to central listings by qualified professionals only with over 20 years in the yachts-for-sale marketplace. With over $30 billion in yachts for sale, the company supports more than 2,000 professional yacht brokers and facilitates over $5 billion a year in sold vessel transactions through its proprietary BOSS (Back Office Software Solution). Committed to 100% pure data, YATCO serves the professional yachting community with accuracy, integrity, and cutting-edge technology.

