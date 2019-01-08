Yatra Acquires PL Worldways to Further Bolster its Corporate Business

GURUGRAM, India and NEW YORK, January 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) (OTCQX: YTROF), India's largest corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel companies, today announced the acquisition of the corporate travel business of PL Worldways Limited (PLW), a Chennai-based corporate travel services provider. This acquisition will help strengthen Yatra's foothold in the southern India region along with adding over 100 corporate clients to its existing client base of over 700.

Commenting on the acquisition Dhruv Shringi, Co-Founder and CEO, Yatra Online, Inc., said, "PL Worldways has an unparalleled reputation in corporate travel in the southern part of the country due to its strong customer focus and unmatched service. With this acquisition, we not only strengthen our position in the growing corporate travel market in India but also in Southern India, which has been in our cross-hairs for some time. Our endeavour will be to deliver best-in-class service to PLW's existing customer base, through our self-booking platform and expense management solution software. We look forward to welcoming PL Worldways team to the Yatra family."

Anil Pathak, Chairman, PL Worldways, said, "We are excited for PL Worldways to join Yatra family. PL Worldways' local connect & customer service expertise will complement Yatra's technology platform and leverage the largest hotel network in the country; helping clients optimize their travel spend and improve their travel processes."

About Yatra Online, Inc and Yatra Online Pvt Ltd:

Yatra Online, Inc is the parent company of Yatra Online Pvt. Ltd. which is based in Gurugram, India and is India's leading Corporate Travel services provider with over 800 Corporate customers and one of India's leading online travel companies and operates the website Yatra.com. The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. As a leading platform of accommodation options, Yatra provides real-time bookings for more than 100,000 hotels in India and over 1,000,000 hotels around the world.

Launched in August 2006, Yatra was ranked the Most Trusted E-Commerce Travel Brand in India in the Economic Times Brand Equity Survey 2016 for the second successive year, and has won the National Tourism Award for 'Best Domestic Tour Operator (Rest of India)' at the India Tourism Awards held in September 2017 for the third time in a row.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains certain statements concerning the Company's future growth prospects and forward-looking statements, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and its industry. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "will," "project," "seek," "should" and similar expressions. Such statements include, among other things, management's beliefs as well as our strategic and operational plans. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the slow-down of economic growth in India and the global economic downturn, general declines or disruptions in the travel industry, volatility in the trading price of our shares, our reliance on our relationships with travel suppliers and strategic alliances, failure to further increase our brand recognition to obtain new business partners and consumers, failure to compete against new and existing competitors, failure to successfully manage current growth and potential future growth, risks associated with any strategic investments or acquisitions, seasonality in the travel industry in India and overseas, failure to successfully develop our corporate travel business, damage to or failure of our infrastructure and technology, loss of services of our key executives, and inflation in India and in other countries. These and other factors are discussed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is provided as of the date of issuance of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

