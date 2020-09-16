Yatra Online, Inc. Announces Insider Buying

GURUGRAM, India and NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatra Online, Inc. ("Yatra") (NASDAQ: YTRA,OTCQX: YTROF), India's leading Corporate Travel Services provider, and one of India's leading online travel companies, today announced that members of its Senior Management, CEO Mr. Dhruv Shringi and VP, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development Mr. Manish Hemrajani, collectively purchased 50,000 shares of Yatra between September 14th and 15th, 2020 in open-market transactions.

About Yatra Online, Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc is the parent company of Yatra Online Pvt. Ltd. which is based in Gurugram, India and is India's leading Corporate Travel services provider with 700+ Corporate customers and one of India's leading online travel companies and operates the website Yatra.com. The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. As a leading platform of accommodation options, Yatra provides real-time bookings for more than 108,000 hotels in India and over 1,500,000 hotels around the world.

