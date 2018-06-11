Yatra Online, Inc. Announces Results for the Three Months and Year Ended March 31, 2018

GURUGRAM, India and NEW YORK, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA, OTCQX: YTROF), India's leading online travel company, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for three months and audited financial and operating results for the year ended March 31, 2018.

"Our first full year as a public company has been a landmark year for Yatra. The acquisition of ATB earlier during the year has enabled us to consolidate our position in the large business travel segment in India and become the leading player in the segment and the brand refresh campaigns that we had undertaken during the past year have enabled us to drive significant organic growth as well. The combination of these factors has helped us deliver annual Revenue less service cost growth of 41.3%, thereby beating the top end of our guidance of 35%-40% growth in Revenue less service cost. During the past quarter as well, we continued to deliver strong growth with air ticketing transactions up 38% and standalone hotel room nights booked up 54%. We believe that our unique approach of combining business travel and consumer travel in an emerging growth market like India positions us well to capitalize on the fast-growing travel industry in India." — Dhruv Shringi, Co-founder and CEO

Financial and operating highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2018:

increased by 36.4% year-over-year (YOY) to INR 3,285.7 million. Revenue Less Service Cost (2) increased to INR 2,038.0 million, representing an increase of 40.0% YOY.

increased to INR 501.6 million, an increase of 62.7% YOY. Standalone Hotel Room Nights Booked during the quarter was 0.7 million, representing an increase of 54.5% YOY.

increased to INR 1,379.1 million, an increase of 35.7% YOY. Gross Air Passengers Booked were 2.5 million representing YOY growth of 38.2%.

reached INR 25.97 billion representing YOY growth of 35.6%. Loss for the period of INR 380.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA (3) Loss of INR 623.2 million.

for the fiscal year ended Revenue increased by 30.9% year-over-year (YOY) to INR 12,248.5 million.

increased to INR 7,317.8 million, representing an increase of 41.3% YOY. Revenue Less Service Cost (2) from Hotels and Packages increased to INR 1,697.5 million, an increase of 48.0% YOY.

during the year was 2.1 million, represented an increase of 51.7% YOY. Revenue Less Service Cost (2) from Air Ticketing increased to INR 5,012.9 million, an increase of 37.1% YOY.

were 8.9 million representing YOY growth of 29.2%. Total Gross Bookings (Air Ticketing and Hotels and Packages) (4) reached INR 92.54 billion representing YOY growth of 36.1%.

Three months ended March 31,



YOY Change





2017

2018

2018

(in thousands except percentages)





Unaudited









INR INR USD %

Financial Summary as per IFRS



















Revenue

2,408,475

3,285,672

50,463

36.4%

Results from operations (1,191,086)

(1,182,446)

(18,161)

(0.7)%

Loss for the period (830,181)

(380,923)

(5,850)





Financial Summary as per non-IFRS measures

















Revenue Less Service Costs (2) 1,455,598

2,037,998

31,301

40.0%

Air Ticketing 1,016,263

1,379,099

21,181

35.7%

Hotels and Packages 308,313

501,601

7,704

62.7%

Other 131,023

157,298

2,416

20.1%

Adjusted EBITDA (3) (558,636)

(623,193)

(9,571)

11.6%

Operating Metrics

















Gross Bookings (4) 19,148,086

25,973,514

398,917

35.6%

Air Ticketing 16,499,202

22,202,216

340,995

34.6%

Hotels and Packages 2,648,884

3,771,298

57,922

42.4%

Net Revenue Margin% (5)

















Air Ticketing 6.2%

6.2%









Hotels and Packages 11.6%

13.3%









Quantitative details (6)

















Air Passengers Booked 1,814

2,507

















38.2%

Stand-alone Hotel Room Nights Booked 442

682





54.5%

Packages Passengers Travelled 33

37





12.2%



































Year ended March 31,











2017

2018

2018

YOY Change

(in thousands except percentages)

INR

INR

USD

%



Financial Summary as per IFRS





















Revenue

9,356,812

12,248,513

188,120

30.9%



Results from operations (1,863,415)

(3,360,133)

(51,607)

80.3%



Listing and related expenses (1) (4,242,526)

—

—

(100)%



Loss for the period (5,936,964)

(4,051,976)

(62,233)

(31.8)%



Financial Summary as per non-IFRS measures





















Revenue Less Service Costs (2) 5,177,327

7,317,756

112,391

41.3%



Air Ticketing 3,656,976

5,012,931

76,992

37.1%



Hotels and Packages 1,146,928

1,697,479

26,071

48.0%



Other

373,422

607,346

9,328

62.6%



Adjusted EBITDA (3) (1,000,896)

(1,910,269)

(29,339)

90.9%



Operating Metrics





















Gross Bookings (4) 67,997,907

92,542,478

1,421,325

36.1%



Air Ticketing 57,562,263

79,156,190

1,215,730

37.5%



Hotels and Packages 10,435,643

13,386,288

205,595

28.3%



Net Revenue Margin% (5)

















Air Ticketing 6.4%

6.3%











Hotels and Packages 11.0%

12.7%











Quantitative details (6)



















Air Passengers Booked 6,869

8,875





29.2%



Stand-alone Hotel Room Nights Booked 1,383

2,098





51.7%



Packages Passengers Travelled 143

168





17.9%



Note:

(1) The listing and related expenses relate to non-recurring listing related expenses, transaction costs and contingent dividend expense.

(2) Revenue Less Service Cost represents revenue after deducting service costs. See "Certain Non-IFRS Measures."

(3) See section "Certain Non-IFRS Measures".

(4) Gross Bookings represent the total amount paid by our customers for travel services and products booked through us, including taxes, fees and other charges, and are net of cancellation fees and refunds.

(5) Net Revenue Margin is defined as Revenue Less Service Cost as a percentage of Gross Booking.

(6) Quantitative details are considered on a gross basis

About Yatra Online, Inc and Yatra Online Pvt. Ltd.

Yatra Online, Inc is the parent company of Yatra Online Pvt. Ltd. which is based in Gurgaon, India and is one of India's leading online travel companies and operates the website Yatra.com. The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. As a leading platform of accommodation options, Yatra provides real-time bookings for more than 92,000 hotels in India and over 800,000 hotels around the world.

Customers can access Yatra in multiple ways: through a user-friendly website, mobile optimized WAP site and applications, a multi-lingual call center, a countrywide network of Holiday Lounges and Yatra Travel Express stores.

Launched in August 2006, Yatra was ranked the Most Trusted e-Commerce Travel Brand in India in the Economic Times Brand Equity Survey 2016 for the second successive year, and has won the award for 'First Prize - Domestic Tour Operator (Rest of India)' at the India Tourism Awards held in July 2016.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains certain statements concerning the Company's future growth prospects and forward-looking statements, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and its industry. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "will," "project," "seek," "should" and similar expressions. Such statements include, among other things, management's beliefs as well as our strategic and operational plans. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the slow-down of economic growth in India and the global economic downturn, general declines or disruptions in the travel industry, volatility in the trading price of our shares, our reliance on our relationships with travel suppliers and strategic alliances, failure to further increase our brand recognition to obtain new business partners and consumers, failure to compete against new and existing competitors, failure to successfully manage current growth and potential future growth, risks associated with any strategic investments or acquisitions, seasonality in the travel industry in India and overseas, failure to successfully develop our corporate travel business, damage to or failure of our infrastructure and technology, loss of services of our key executives, and inflation in India and in other countries. These and other factors are discussed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is provided as of the date of issuance of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

Manish Hemrajani

Yatra Online, Inc.

VP, Head Investor Relations

manish.hemrajani@yatra.com

Tel: +1-646-875-8380

