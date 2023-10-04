Yatra Online, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on October 16, 2023

News provided by

Yatra Online, Inc.

04 Oct, 2023, 07:30 ET

GURUGRAM, India and NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatra Online, Inc. ("Company") (NASDAQ: YTRA), India's leading corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel agencies, today announced that it will report its first quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023 before market opens in New York on Monday, October 16, 2023.  The Company will post the release in the Investor Relations section of its website at http://investors.yatra.com

The release will be followed by a conference call hosted by Company's senior management team on October 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (or 8:30 PM India Standard Time) to discuss the results.

Webcast Link

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/963402477

Participant Details

Operator Assisted Dial-In:
United States (Local): +1 404 975 4839
United States (Toll-Free): +1 833 470 1428
Global Dial-In Numbers: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=56419
Access Code: 248075

In accordance with its corporate disclosure policies and to prevent any leaks of financial results and ensure fairness, the Company is currently in its quiet period. This period will end on the date of the F1Q24 financial results on October 16th. During the quiet period, the Company will not disclose any financials, comment on financial results, or respond to related questions.

About Yatra Online, Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. is the ultimate parent company of Yatra Online Limited, India's leading corporate travel services provider with approximately 813 large corporate customers and one of India's leading online travel companies. The company provides information, pricing, availability and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. With approximately 105,600 hotels and homestays contracted in approximately 1,490 cities across India, as well as approximately 2 million hotels around the world, the company is India's largest platform for domestic hotels.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2223055/Yatra_Online_Inc_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Yatra Online, Inc.

Also from this source

Yatra Online, Inc.'s Indian subsidiary to list on the Bombay Stock Exchange on September 28, 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.