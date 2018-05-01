Yatra.com Launches 'YUVA', a Universal Virtual Assistant

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA, OTCQX: YTROF), India's leading online travel company, has taken an innovative approach to delivering a personalized experience and launched - 'YUVA', which stands for Yatra Universal Virtual Assistant. A unique and first-of-its-kind "Hybrid approach" that allows customers to use both voice and text to communicate with YUVA and complete their travel bookings on the go. YUVA is available on the desktop, Android, IOS, Google Assistant and Facebook Messenger.

Supporting various Indian accents, YUVA enables intuitive voice-based customer interaction, answering questions related to flight bookings and providing expertise and relevant results in real time. No longer do customers have to search through content on the company's website, instead they can now interact directly with YUVA and obtain the information they need in an instant.

Users can search and book flights, apply multiple filters, rearrange and modify bookings. In addition users can interact with YUVA and obtain the relevant information through interactive voice communication. For example, 'Show me refundable non-stop flights from Delhi to Mumbai for next Sunday morning' or 'My wife and I would like to go to Delhi from Mumbai in business class on Christmas this year.'

Commenting on the new launch, Mr. Manish Amin, Co-Founder & CIO, Yatra.com said, "Yatra has been pushing the boundaries of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deliver a convenient and enhanced booking experience for our customers. YUVA is an amalgamation of Yatra's in-house Natural Language Processing module connected with a proprietary backend for conversation steering. We are delighted with the launch of YUVA at a time when the market and the customer is continuously evolving. It will change the customer experience by replacing clicks with sustained conversations and personalised interactions."

Future versions of YUVA will feature multi-lingual support starting with Hindi followed by other widely-spoken regional languages and will also assist customers in hotel and holiday bookings.

About Yatra Online, Inc and Yatra Online Pvt Ltd

Yatra Online, Inc is the parent company of Yatra Online Pvt. Ltd. which is based in Gurugram, India and is one of India's leading online travel companies and operates the website Yatra.com. The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. As a leading platform of accommodation options, Yatra provides real-time bookings for more than 83,000 hotels in India and over 800,000 hotels around the world.

Customers can access Yatra in multiple ways: through a user-friendly website, mobile optimized WAP site and applications, a multi-lingual call center, a countrywide network of Holiday Lounges and Yatra Travel Express stores.

Launched in August 2006, Yatra was ranked the Most Trusted e-Commerce Travel Brand in India in the Economic Times Brand Equity Survey 2016 for the second successive year, and has won the National Tourism Award for 'Best Domestic Tour Operator (Rest of India)' at the India Tourism Awards held in September 2017 for the third time in a row.

