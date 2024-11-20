Yatsen Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on November 20, 2024

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatsen Holding Limited ("Yatsen" or the "Company") (NYSE: YSG), a leading China-based beauty group, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Total net revenues for the third quarter of 2024 decreased by 5.7% to RMB677.0 million ( US$96.5 million ) from RMB718.1 million for the prior year period.

for the third quarter of 2024 decreased by 5.7% to ( ) from for the prior year period. Total net revenues from Skincare Brands [1] for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 3.6% to RMB267.9 million ( US$38.2 million ) from RMB258.5 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, total net revenues from Skincare Brands for the third quarter of 2024 were 39.6%, as compared with 36.0% for the prior year period.

for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 3.6% to ( ) from for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, total net revenues from Skincare Brands for the third quarter of 2024 were 39.6%, as compared with 36.0% for the prior year period. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2024 increased to 75.9% from 71.4% for the prior year period.

for the third quarter of 2024 increased to 75.9% from 71.4% for the prior year period. Net loss for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB121.1 million ( US$17.3 million ), as compared with RMB197.9 million for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss[2] for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB76.6 million ( US$10.9 million ), as compared with RMB130.2 million for the prior year period.

Mr. Jinfeng Huang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yatsen, stated, "China's beauty industry encountered significant challenges in the third quarter, with beauty sales declining year over year for four consecutive months from June to September. Against this backdrop, our three major clinical and premium skincare brands, including Galénic, DR.WU and Eve Lom, delivered another solid performance, bolstering our skincare segment overall. Going forward, we will continue to execute our development strategy, enhancing brand equity and product mix while further optimizing our cost structure to drive growth and profitability."

Mr. Donghao Yang, Director and Chief Financial Officer of Yatsen, commented, "Our third quarter total net revenues declined by 5.7% year over year in line with our previous guidance. However, our three major skincare brands together continued to grow steadily, with combined net revenues increasing by 10.5% year over year. Furthermore, we improved our gross margin to 75.9% from 71.4% in the prior year period, while narrowing our net loss margin and non-GAAP net loss margin to 17.9% and 11.3%, respectively. We remain confident in our strategy and execution capabilities, and committed to propelling the Company's sustainable development."

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Total net revenues for the third quarter of 2024 decreased by 5.7% to RMB677.0 million (US$96.5 million) from RMB718.1 million for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to a 10.0% year-over-year decrease in net revenues from Color Cosmetics Brands,[3] partially offset by a 3.6% year-over-year increase in net revenues from Skincare Brands.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 0.2% to RMB513.8 million (US$73.2 million) from RMB512.8 million for the prior year period. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2024 increased to 75.9% from 71.4% for the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in sales of higher-gross-margin products.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2024 decreased by 12.0% to RMB655.2 million (US$93.4 million) from RMB744.3 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were 96.8%, as compared with 103.6% for the prior year period.

Fulfillment Expenses. Fulfillment expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were RMB50.4 million ( US$7.2 million ), as compared with RMB56.0 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, fulfillment expenses for the third quarter of 2024 decreased to 7.4% from 7.8% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in the overall average selling price of the Company's products, as well as further improvements in logistics efficiency.





Fulfillment expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were ( ), as compared with for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, fulfillment expenses for the third quarter of 2024 decreased to 7.4% from 7.8% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in the overall average selling price of the Company's products, as well as further improvements in logistics efficiency. Selling and Marketing Expenses. Selling and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were RMB494.4 million ( US$70.4 million ), as compared with RMB511.7 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, selling and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2024 increased to 73.0% from 71.3% for the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to increased investments in the Douyin platform, in line with the growing revenue contribution from Douyin, partially offset by lower marketing expenses as a result of the Company's more strategic marketing spending.





Selling and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were ( ), as compared with for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, selling and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2024 increased to 73.0% from 71.3% for the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to increased investments in the Douyin platform, in line with the growing revenue contribution from Douyin, partially offset by lower marketing expenses as a result of the Company's more strategic marketing spending. General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were RMB85.0 million ( US$12.1 million ), as compared with RMB151.8 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2024 decreased to 12.6% from 21.1% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower payroll expenses resulting from a reduction in general and administrative headcount and lower share-based compensation expenses.





General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were ( ), as compared with for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2024 decreased to 12.6% from 21.1% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower payroll expenses resulting from a reduction in general and administrative headcount and lower share-based compensation expenses. Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were RMB25.3 million ( US$3.6 million ), as compared with RMB24.7 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2024 increased to 3.7% from 3.4% for the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to the deleveraging effect of lower total net revenues in the third quarter of 2024.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB141.3 million (US$20.1 million), as compared with RMB231.5 million for the prior year period. Operating loss margin was 20.9%, as compared with 32.2% for the prior year period.

Non-GAAP loss from operations[4] for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB98.5 million (US$14.0 million), as compared with RMB164.6 million for the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating loss margin was 14.5%, as compared with 22.9% for the prior year period.

Net Loss

Net loss for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB121.1 million (US$17.3 million), as compared with RMB197.9 million for the prior year period. Net loss margin was 17.9%, as compared with 27.6% for the prior year period. Net loss attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS[5] for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB1.22 (US$0.17), as compared with RMB1.81 for the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB76.6 million (US$10.9 million), as compared with RMB130.2 million for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss margin was 11.3%, as compared with 18.1% for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS[6] for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB0.77 (US$0.11), as compared with RMB1.19 for the prior year period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB1.31 billion (US$186.5 million), as compared with RMB2.08 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Net cash used in operating activities for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB175.9 million (US$25.1 million), as compared with RMB163.4 million for the prior year period.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB1.07 billion and RMB1.18 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 0% to 10%. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi ("RMB") amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at a rate of RMB7.0176 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of September 30, 2024, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that any RMB or US$ amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate, or at all.

[1] Include net revenues from Galénic, DR.WU (its mainland China business), Eve Lom and other skincare brands of the Company. [2] Non-GAAP net loss is a non-GAAP financial measure. Effective from the fourth quarter of 2023, non-GAAP net loss is defined as net loss excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, (iv) impairment of goodwill and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP net loss for the prior year period presented in this document is also calculated in the same manner. [3] Include Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear and other color cosmetics brands of the Company. [4] Non-GAAP loss from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure. Effective from the fourth quarter of 2023, non-GAAP loss from operations is defined as loss from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions and (iii) impairment of goodwill. Non-GAAP loss from operations for the prior year period presented in this document is also calculated in the same manner. [5] ADS refers to American depositary shares, each of which represents twenty Class A ordinary shares, effective from March 18, 2024. Prior to that date, each ADS represented four Class A ordinary shares. Unless otherwise stated, the current ADS ratio has been applied retrospectively to all periods presented in this document. [6] Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS is defined as non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. Effective from the fourth quarter of 2023, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders is defined as net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, (iv) impairment of goodwill, (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments and (vi) accretion to redeemable non-controlling interests. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS for the prior year period presented in this document is also calculated in the same manner.

About Yatsen Holding Limited

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is a leading China-based beauty group with the mission of creating an exciting new journey of beauty discovery for consumers around the world. Founded in 2016, the Company has launched and acquired numerous color cosmetics and skincare brands including Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Galénic, DR.WU (its mainland China business), Eve Lom and EANTiM. The Company's flagship brand, Perfect Diary, is one of the leading color cosmetics brands in China in terms of retail sales value. The Company primarily reaches and engages with customers directly both online and offline, with expansive presence across all major e-commerce, social and content platforms in China.

For more information, please visit http://ir.yatsenglobal.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in reviewing and assessing its operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business, provide further information about its results of operations, and enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects. The Company defines non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as income (loss) from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions and (iii) impairment of goodwill. The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, (iv) impairment of goodwill and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders as net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, (iv) impairment of goodwill, (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments and (vi) accretion to redeemable non-controlling interests. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS.

However, the non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools as the non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. Reconciliations of Yatsen's non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, outlook and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to continue to roll out popular products and maintain popularity of existing products; its ability to anticipate and respond to changes in industry trends and consumer preferences and behavior in a timely manner; its ability to attract and retain new customers and to increase revenues generated from repeat customers; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; its ability to integrate newly-acquired businesses and brands; trends and competition in and relevant government policies and regulations relating to China's beauty market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic conditions globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)









December 31,



September 30,



September 30,





2023



2024



2024





RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000

Assets

















Current assets

















Cash and cash equivalents



836,888





503,075





71,688

Restricted Cash



21,248





-





-

Short-term investments



1,218,481





805,851





114,833

Accounts receivable, net



198,851





208,285





29,680

Inventories, net



352,090





438,419





62,474

Prepayments and other current assets



303,841





431,583





61,500

Amounts due from related parties



20,200





7,181





1,023

Total current assets



2,951,599





2,394,394





341,198

Non-current assets

















Investments



618,752





628,355





89,540

Property and equipment, net



64,878





72,315





10,305

Goodwill, net



556,567





571,129





81,385

Intangible assets, net



671,396





638,079





90,926

Deferred tax assets



1,375





1,426





203

Right-of-use assets, net



114,348





129,303





18,426

Other non-current assets



27,100





25,728





3,666

Total non-current assets



2,054,416





2,066,335





294,451

Total assets



5,006,015





4,460,729





635,649

Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and

shareholders' equity

















Current liabilities

















Accounts payable



105,691





70,781





10,086

Advances from customers



41,579





31,604





4,504

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



391,217





392,448





55,923

Amounts due to related parties



9,431





14,832





2,114

Income tax payables



17,946





19,112





2,723

Lease liabilities due within one year



45,464





47,484





6,766

Total current liabilities



611,328





576,261





82,116

Non-current liabilities

















Deferred tax liabilities



111,591





111,972





15,956

Deferred income-non current



30,556





18,401





2,622

Lease liabilities



67,767





83,042





11,833

Total non-current liabilities



209,914





213,415





30,411

Total liabilities



821,242





789,676





112,527

Redeemable non-controlling interests



51,466





49,737





7,087

Shareholders' equity

















Ordinary Shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 ordinary

shares authorized, comprising of 6,000,000,000 Class A ordinary

shares, 960,852,606 Class B ordinary shares and 3,039,147,394

shares each of such classes to be designated as of December 31,

2023 and September 30, 2024; 2,030,600,883 Class A shares and

666,572,880 Class B ordinary shares issued as of December 31,

2023, 2,096,600,883 Class A shares and 600,572,880 Class B

ordinary shares issued as of September 30, 2024; 1,487,546,132

Class A ordinary shares and 666,572,880 Class B ordinary shares

outstanding as of December 31, 2023, 1,370,591,808 Class A

ordinary shares and 600,572,880 Class B ordinary shares

outstanding as of September 30, 2024)



173





173





25

Treasury shares



(864,568)





(1,066,199)





(151,932)

Additional paid-in capital



12,260,208





12,263,026





1,747,467

Statutory reserve



24,177





24,177





3,445

Accumulated deficit



(7,345,153)





(7,669,093)





(1,092,837)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



60,200





76,710





10,933

Total Yatsen Holding Limited shareholders' equity



4,135,037





3,628,794





517,101

Non-controlling interests



(1,730)





(7,478)





(1,066)

Total shareholders' equity



4,133,307





3,621,316





516,035

Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and

shareholders' equity



5,006,015





4,460,729





635,649



YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)









For the Three Months Ended September 30,







2023



2024



2024







RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000



Total net revenues



718,125





677,016





96,474



Total cost of revenues



(205,325)





(163,191)





(23,255)



Gross profit



512,800





513,825





73,219



Operating expenses:



















Fulfilment expenses



(56,025)





(50,412)





(7,184)



Selling and marketing expenses



(511,706)





(494,357)





(70,445)



General and administrative expenses



(151,830)





(85,046)





(12,119)



Research and development expenses



(24,739)





(25,338)





(3,611)



Total operating expenses



(744,300)





(655,153)





(93,359)



Loss from operations



(231,500)





(141,328)





(20,140)



Financial income



30,319





7,722





1,100



Foreign currency exchange gain



1,800





12,825





1,828



Loss from equity method investments, net



(6,655)





(6,510)





(928)



Other income, net



8,780





6,239





889



Loss before income tax expenses



(197,256)





(121,052)





(17,251)



Income tax expenses



(654)





(4)





(1)



Net loss



(197,910)





(121,056)





(17,252)



Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests and

redeemable non-controlling interests



1,371





(11)





(2)



Net loss attributable to Yatsen's shareholders



(196,539)





(121,067)





(17,254)



Shares used in calculating loss per share (1):



















Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares:



















Basic



2,173,360,208





1,986,538,509





1,986,538,509



Diluted



2,173,360,208





1,986,538,509





1,986,538,509



Net loss per Class A and Class B ordinary share



















Basic



(0.09)





(0.06)





(0.01)



Diluted



(0.09)





(0.06)





(0.01)



Net loss per ADS (20 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS) (2)



















Basic



(1.81)





(1.22)





(0.17)



Diluted



(1.81)





(1.22)





(0.17)



















For the Three Months Ended September 30,







2023



2024



2024



Share-based compensation expenses are included in the

operating expenses as follows:

RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000



Fulfilment expenses



767





252





36



Selling and marketing expenses



9,485





2,289





326



General and administrative expenses



42,635





23,743





3,383



Research and development expenses



24





763





109



Total



52,911





27,047





3,854









(1) Authorized share capital is re-classified and re-designated into Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares, with each

Class A ordinary share being entitled to one vote and each Class B ordinary share being entitled to twenty votes on all matters

that are subject to shareholder vote.



(2) Effective from March 18, 2024, the Company changed its ADS to Class A Ordinary Share ratio from one ADS representing

four ordinary shares to one ADS representing twenty ordinary shares. The historical and present income (loss) per ADS have

been adjusted retroactively for all periods presented to reflect this change.





YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED



UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS



(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)













For the Three Months Ended September 30,







2023



2024



2024







RMB'000



RMB'000



USD'000



Loss from operations



(231,500)





(141,328)





(20,140)



Share-based compensation expenses



52,911





27,047





3,854



Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and

business acquisitions



13,956





15,779





2,248



Non-GAAP loss from operations



(164,633)





(98,502)





(14,038)



Net loss



(197,910)





(121,056)





(17,252)



Share-based compensation expenses



52,911





27,047





3,854



Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and

business acquisitions



13,956





15,779





2,248



Revaluation of investments on the share of equity method

investments



3,227





3,266





465



Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments



(2,430)





(1,586)





(226)



Non-GAAP net loss



(130,246)





(76,550)





(10,911)



Net loss attributable to Yatsen's shareholders



(196,539)





(121,067)





(17,254)



Share-based compensation expenses



52,911





27,047





3,854



Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and

business acquisitions



13,701





15,385





2,192



Revaluation of investments on the share of equity method

investments



3,227





3,266





465



Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments



(2,430)





(1,559)





(222)



Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Yatsen's shareholders



(129,130)





(76,928)





(10,965)



Shares used in calculating loss per share:



















Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares:



















Basic



2,173,360,208





1,986,538,509





1,986,538,509



Diluted



2,173,360,208





1,986,538,509





1,986,538,509



Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per

Class A and Class B ordinary share



















Basic



(0.06)





(0.04)





(0.01)



Diluted



(0.06)





(0.04)





(0.01)



Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per

ADS (20 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS) (1)



















Basic



(1.19)





(0.77)





(0.11)



Diluted



(1.19)





(0.77)





(0.11)









(1) Effective from March 18, 2024, the Company changed its ADS to Class A Ordinary Share ratio from one ADS representing

four ordinary shares to one ADS representing twenty ordinary shares. The historical and present income (loss) per ADS have

been adjusted retroactively for all periods presented to reflect this change.





