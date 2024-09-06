Yatsen Publishes 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, Retains MSCI ESG Rating of A

Yatsen retained its MSCI ESG Rating of A in 2023, once again earning notable recognition from MSCI, a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. Among other significant achievements, Yatsen outperformed industry averages in key areas, including product packaging and waste management, product carbon footprint, and chemical safety, demonstrating excellence in green and low-carbon initiatives.

Mr. Jinfeng Huang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yatsen, stated: "We are very proud to be the highest-rated company in the Chinese beauty industry by MSCI and the only beauty company in China to achieve an MSCI A Rating for two consecutive years. Along with our strong commitment to green and low-carbon practices, we have continued to strengthen our R&D and innovation capabilities. In 2023, our R&D investment reached 3.3% of total net revenues, positioning us among the global leaders in R&D spending. Furthermore, we established a cutting-edge beauty factory and three independent R&D centers, and introduced numerous technological innovations and applications as part of our vigorous pursuit of 'Yatsen's Road of Science and Technology,' which has garnered wide market recognition. Looking ahead, we will continue to prioritize our business while maintaining commercial integrity to foster a sustainable future."

To view the report in full, please visit the ESG section on the Yatsen Investor Relations website. Click here for the English version and here for the Chinese version of the 2023 report.

