Yatsen to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 20, 2024
Nov 13, 2024, 05:00 ET
GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatsen Holding Limited ("Yatsen" or the "Company") (NYSE: YSG), a leading China-based beauty group, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2024, on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, before the open of the U.S. markets.
The Company's management will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
|
United States (toll free):
|
+1-888-346-8982
|
International:
|
+1-412-902-4272
|
Mainland China (toll free):
|
400-120-1203
|
Hong Kong (toll free):
|
800-905-945
|
Hong Kong:
|
+852-3018-4992
|
Conference ID:
|
6604822
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.yatsenglobal.com.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until November 27, 2024:
|
United States:
|
+1-877-344-7529
|
International:
|
+1-412-317-0088
|
Replay Access Code:
|
6604822
About Yatsen Holding Limited
Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is a leading China-based beauty group with the mission of creating an exciting new journey of beauty discovery for consumers around the world. Founded in 2016, the Company has launched and acquired numerous color cosmetics and skincare brands including Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Galénic, DR.WU (its mainland China business), Eve Lom and EANTiM. The Company's flagship brand, Perfect Diary, is one of the leading color cosmetics brands in China in terms of retail sales value. The Company primarily reaches and engages with customers directly both online and offline, with expansive presence across all major e-commerce, social and content platforms in China.
For more information, please visit http://ir.yatsenglobal.com.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
Yatsen Holding Limited
Investor Relations
E-mail: [email protected]
Piacente Financial Communications
Hui Fan
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]
In the United States:
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]
