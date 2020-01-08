Yauatcha Restaurant Set to Open at Al Faisaliah Mall - MODE in Riyadh

Yauatcha, founded in 2004 in the heart of Soho, London, is perfect for culture-seekers and the culinary adventurous. Every aspect of the restaurant's interior design encapsulates the key elements and characteristics of the London flagship restaurant. Across its two floors, guests are privy to the dynamic energy coming from the visible kitchens, the peaceful aquariums, the signature pastel palette of blues, pinks and greens as well as the starry sky in the juice bar, which has become synonymous with the restaurant's eminent style.

Influenced by Feng Shui principles, the design aesthetic provides an elegant yet comfortable ambiance in which to enjoy a meal and social drinks. The all-day dim sum dining experience is ideal for a light lunch or dinner of steamed, baked, grilled or fried dim sum or larger feasts of duck, fish and noodle dishes. Yauatcha is also famed for its wide selection of teas and assorted patisseries and is a popular destination for mocktails with friends or colleagues.

"Yauatcha isn't just another Chinese restaurant – it's blazing a trail on exemplary cuisine. We recognise that Saudi Arabia is a well-travelled nation with high expectations for unique experiences. Yauatcha really embraces the innovative, forward-thinking aspects of modern Cantonese culture and has a fresh and immersive take on fine dining, complementing Saudi Arabia's sophisticated palate," says Grant MacPherson, Senior Vice President of Restaurants for Hakkasan Group.

The unique menu, packed with auspicious ingredients, is an incarnation of authentic Chinese heritage with regional Cantonese cooking techniques, offering a wide range of sumptuous dim sum as well as the star dishes it shares with its sister restaurant, Hakkasan, such as the famous Crispy Duck Salad. Enjoying equal importance within the Yauatcha brand is the in-house and standalone patisserie. The French-inspired confectionaries shape the concept of a modern patisserie, bringing a melange of delectable desserts to the fore from macarons to petits gâteaux and chocolates, all artfully presented.

This is Yauatcha's Middle East debut and is the first Hakkasan Group brand to enter the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Yauatcha has branches in London's Soho and City district, along with Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata in India.

ABOUT HAKKASAN GROUP

Hakkasan Group is a renowned worldwide hospitality company with establishments across North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa. Its namesake is taken from its Michelin star restaurant that set the best-in-class standard for the diverse brands in the group's collection. Its 'brand first' philosophy creates restaurant, nightlife and daylife venues into a world-class hospitality portfolio, all with a focus on service, design, and innovation that together, craft remarkable experiences for its guests. Its restaurant properties include Hakkasan, with 12 locations worldwide, Ling Ling, Yauatcha, Sake no Hana, Casa Calavera, Herringbone and Searsucker. Concepts under the nightlife umbrella are Hakkasan, Omnia, Jewel and 1Oak Nightclub; and daylife brands include Omnia, Wet Republic and Liquid. For more information, visit www.hakkasangroup.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @hakkasangroup.

ABOUT AL KHOZAMA

Al Khozama Management Company is a leading developer and manager of luxurious commercial properties in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Al Khozama owns and manages a portfolio of properties, including hotels and resorts, offices, retail operations and more. Named by the World Travel Awards as Saudi Arabia's leading luxury hospitality company for 2019, Al Khozama manages six hotels, including Al Faisaliah Hotel, Al Faisaliah Suites, Hotel Al Khozama, Bay La Sun Hotel & Marina, Views Hotel & Residences, & Al Bustan Residences. For more information, visit: alkhozama.com.

