YAYO SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds YayYo, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2020 -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against YayYo, Inc. ("YayYo" or "the Company") (OTC: YAYO) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired YayYo securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on November 14, 2019 (the "IPO" or "Offering").

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The Complaint alleges that the IPO Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendant Ramy El-Batrawi ("El-Batrawi ") continued to exercise supervision, authority, and control over YayYo, and was intimately involved, on a day-to-day basis, with the business, operations, and finances of the Company, including assisting the Underwriter Defendants in marketing YayYo's IPO; (2) defendant El-Batrawi never sold the 12,525,000 "Private Shares" and continued to own a controlling interest in YayYo despite the NASDAQ's insistence that he retain less than a 10% equity ownership interest in connection with the listing agreement; (3) defendants promised certain creditors of YayYo that in exchange to their agreeing to purchase shares in the IPO - in order to permit the Underwriter defendants to close the IPO - YayYo would repurchase those shares after the IPO; (4) defendants intended to repurchase shares purchased by creditors of YayYo in the IPO using IPO proceeds: (5) YayYo owed its former President, CEO, and Director a half of million dollars at the time of the IPO; (6) YayYo owed SRAX, Inc. (formerly Social Reality, Inc.) $426,286 in unpaid social media costs, most of which was more than a year overdue as payment had been delayed while YayYo attempted to complete its IPO; and (7) as a result, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/yayo or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in YayYo you have until November 9, 2020 request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

