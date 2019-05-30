YayPay Named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape for SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Account Receivables Applications

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YayPay, the accounts receivables (AR) automation software modernizing the finance back office, has been recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Receivable Applications 2019 Vendor Assessment (doc #US44754719, January 2019) report. This is YayPay 's first time being included in the IDC MarketScape since YayPay was founded in 2015.

"For a startup to be included in the IDC MarketScape report as a Major Player is a significant accomplishment and YayPay has tapped into critical end user needs," said Kevin M. Permenter, senior research analyst for Enterprise Applications and Digital Commerce at IDC. " YayPay 's platform shows that it has its finger on the pulse of what their customers are looking for in an automated AR solution. I am excited to see how this solution evolves."

" YayPay exists to make the job of AR and credit & collections teams easier," said Anthony Venus, co-founder and CEO of YayPay . "In the past 12 months, we have grown our user base by over 400% and rolled out more features and new modules to serve the entire B2B credit-to-cash process. We have welcomed leading brands like EO Products, Pantheon , and ServiceRocket onto our growing customer list. We have been funded with $14M in investment from firms like Information Venture Partners , Birchmere , and Fifth Third Bank . We are looking forward to another year of explosive growth. Being named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape report is a salute to our valuable users, which we call 'revenue heroes', making the manual collections process a thing of the past."

To read about how AR automation is transforming the finance back office for AR and credit & collections professionals, compliments of YayPay, download the IDC Marketscape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Receivable Applications 2019 Vendor Assessment excerpt here.

About IDC MarketScape

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared.

About YayPay

YayPay is a predictive AR automation solution that leverages data and automatic payment communications to accelerate collections. YayPay provides real-time account information, calculates key AR metrics with one click, and predicts cash flow by leveraging machine learning algorithms. Integrated with multiple accounting, ERP, billing, and CRM applications, YayPay is designed to build a streamlined collections process to help organizations better predict AR invoice payment, manage customer relationships, and increase revenue.

Media Contact:

Jazzy Zhu

(415) 688-4015

215247@email4pr.com

SOURCE YayPay