Yaza Labneh Celebrates 1,000 Store Distribution Milestone

Yaza is Revolutionizing the Dips and Spreads Aisle in Grocers Across America with Authentic, High-Quality Labneh

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaza, a new brand of authentic Mediterranean labneh, is thrilled to announce that after just one year in the market, it is now available in 1,000 stores across the U.S., including nationally at Whole Foods Market.

"It's been an incredible first year for Yaza," said founder Karim Khalil. "Our goal was to share our traditional, high-protein, probiotic-rich labneh with Americans, and we are so excited by the reception that both consumers and retailers have given our product. Coast to coast, consumers can find Yaza in select Whole Foods Market stores and trend-setting grocers such as Central Market in Texas and Erewhon in Los Angeles."

Made from the finest ingredients, such as milk from New York state cows, and crafted using time-honored techniques, Yaza labneh offers a delicious, healthy addition to any meal or snack. It's high in protein, calcium, and probiotics, making it a nutritious and beneficial choice.

With its rich nutritional profile and versatility, Yaza labneh can be used in various dishes—from savory spreads and dips to tangy dressings and marinades. The possibilities are endless, and Yaza is excited to see how its labneh is embraced and incorporated into different culinary creations, inspiring creativity in the kitchen.

To celebrate this incredible year of flavor, innovation, and expansion, Yaza is hosting an event in New York City on September 24th at Edy's Grocer in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, one of Yaza's first retailers. At the party, select media and influencers will have a chance to taste the exceptional quality of Yaza labneh, meet the passionate team behind the brand, and raise a glass to their success.

For more information, visit www.yazafoods.com or follow @yaza.foods on Instagram.

About Yaza

Yaza is on a mission to bring authentic labneh to American families. It's made with the fewest ingredients possible to provide an unparalleled purity. Using only milk and salt and the traditional straining method to remove whey, Yaza labneh is made fresh in Upstate New York. Since launching Plain labneh in 2022, Yaza has expanded the product range to include unique flavors such as Za'atar & Olive Oil, Spicy Chili, and Roasted Garlic & Mint. Dip It. Spread It. Love It. www.yazafoods.com

SOURCE Yaza® Labneh