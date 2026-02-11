Yazaki Innovations to Introduce First-Ever Prefabricated Home Wiring System to U.S. Residential Market in 2026

PreFab Home Wiring™ to be Featured at International Builders' Show, Orlando Florida Feb. 17–19

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yazaki Innovations, Inc., a subsidiary of Yazaki Corporation, today announced it will bring its proven prefabricated electrical wiring system, PreFab Home Wiring, to the U.S. residential construction market in 2026 - offering builders a faster, more efficient alternative to traditional on-site wiring.

Designed to address critical challenges of quality, cost and labor shortages facing homebuilders, PreFab Home Wiring simplifies construction by delivering fully pre-assembled, load-tested and code-compliant electrical assemblies that replace the traditional rough electrical installation process.

Each system is custom engineered directly from the builder's plans and produced in an ISO-certified Texas manufacturing facility. The PreFab Home Wiring systems are delivered fully assembled, precisely measured, cut, stripped, and ready for fast and easy installation. Fully compliant with NFPA NEC 70 and applicable state and local codes, PreFab Home Wiring helps streamline inspections and accelerate project timelines through clear, color-coded installation diagrams.

To-date, Yazaki Innovations has successfully installed the first-ever prefabricated residential wiring systems in 3 homes in Florida through a collaboration with D.R. Horton and Strada Services.

The PreFab Home Wiring solution is backed by Yazaki's 85 years of expertise in the design and manufacturing of automotive wiring harnesses and more than 30 years of success in the Japanese housing market.

PreFab Home Wiring will be showcased at the International Builders' Show (IBS), Feb. 17–19, South Hall Booth #S9077 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. The exhibit will include a full roughed-in installation demonstration, and the system will also be highlighted in the IBS New Product Zone located at the main exhibit entrance. PreFab Home Wiring product experts and leadership are available for interviews.

About Yazaki Innovations, Inc.

Yazaki Innovations is the technology subsidiary of Yazaki Corp, that combines the best attributes and strengths of the company's global product portfolio, product development, manufacturing and business strengths with a quick, agile approach to innovation. Our dedicated team leverages the best attributes and strengths of Yazaki's global product portfolio, product development, and engineering that move society forward. To learn more visit: www.yii.tech.

