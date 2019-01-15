Yazaki Introduces Instrument Cluster With Seamless Appearance

CANTON, Mich., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yazaki has brought an automotive industry first to market by using an optical coupling adhesive in a vehicle instrument cluster design to create a more seamless appearance and improve display content visibility and clarity for the driver.

Yazaki partnered with a leading domestic original equipment manufacturer to develop the new instrument cluster design. The partnership resulted in a high-end appearance to match the luxury vehicle's interior, while staying cost competitive.

"Our engineering teams worked closely with our customer to deliver an innovative instrument cluster that goes far beyond luminance and image clarity requirements, resulting in a breakthrough display product," said David Scheffler, Yazaki North America Head of Engineering. "The cluster delivers best-in-class appearance in power-off mode and a true seamless appearance in power-on mode."

Yazaki developed and refined a process to bond the thin-film-transistor (TFT) liquid-crystal display to a flexible tinted polycarbonate film to consistently and efficiently manufacture the display. By laminating the display to the tinted applique, the optical adhesive raises the TFT image to the applique front surface, resulting in overall cosmetic improvement in appearance that shows no visible cut lines, gaps, or transitions between the analog gauges. The use of optical coupling, most commonly seen in smartphones, also minimizes reflection and eliminates air gaps and their associated issues, such as debris and moisture.

About Yazaki

Yazaki Corporation is a global leader in the research, development, and delivery of vehicle power, data, and display for automotive applications. Yazaki produces wire harnesses, power distribution and control products, connectors, driver information displays, hybrid and electric vehicle products, and sensors. Worldwide, the company employs 306,118 people in 46 countries. Yazaki has been committed to the preservation of the environment for more than 75 years. The company continues this commitment today through the development of advanced electric components for hybrid electric vehicles, the promotion of recycling, and the efficient use of resources. For more information about Yazaki and its vision for a greener tomorrow, visit www.yazaki-na.com .

