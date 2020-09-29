Yazdi Bagli Named Executive Vice President, Enterprise Business Services for Kaiser Permanente

"We are at a pivotal point in our ongoing work to drive process excellence and functional expertise to deliver a high-quality care and service experience for our members and customers," said Adams. "I am confident Yazdi, a proven leader in this field, will advance and accelerate our shared services approach to enable us to deliver more cost-effective and consistent services across Kaiser Permanente."

Bagli comes to Kaiser Permanente from Walmart Inc., where he led enterprise business services including shared services and IT for functions including finance, human resources, procurement, call centers, workplace services, and automation as a service. While at Walmart, he developed and aligned a modernization road map for finance, procurement, HR, and workplace technologies; created a digital transformation team using emerging technologies such as robotic process automation, machine learning, and data science; and played a key role in Walmart's COVID-19 response, enabling corporate associates to work remotely.

Prior to Walmart, Bagli served in progressive leadership roles over more than 20 years at Procter & Gamble. These roles included leading IT and Global Business, Consumer Services, Finance Services, and Procure to Pay Services.

"I am tremendously excited about this opportunity to be part of Kaiser Permanente's work to further transform and innovate for its members and customers," Bagli said. "Our success will mean that the care and service Kaiser Permanente provides will be more affordable, convenient, and satisfying for everyone."

For 75 years, Kaiser Permanente has been committed to shaping the future of health and health care — and helping our members, patients, and communities experience more healthy years. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Since July 21, 1945, Kaiser Permanente's mission has been to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.4 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health.

