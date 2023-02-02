YCLUB to Launch First Web3 Superyacht Booking & Sales Marketplace to Transform the Superyacht Industry

Founded by internet veterans, e-commerce experts and superyacht industry Leaders, YCLUB's Superyacht Booking and Sales Marketplace, combines the best of Web2 e-commerce with the speed, capabilities and security of Web3.

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YCLUB.io , a Web3 ecosystem for the superyacht industry, is launching the first component of its' superyacht platform, the world's first Superyacht Booking and Sales Marketplace within a Web3, 3D metaverse ecosystem, supported by dedicated, live trip managers, to provide a vastly improved and transformed superyacht listing, booking, buying and managing experience. The four founders have worked as a team for decades and have a combined sixty-plus years' experience launching many successful Web3 e-commerce platforms for the Fortune 100. The core team also includes a superyacht and megayacht veteran, a team of experienced Web2 and Web3 developers and the world's biggest superyacht influencer, TheYacht Mogul.

YCLUBverse

The superyacht industry's current booking, sales, management, marketing and crew operations are primed for disruption due to inefficient and manual processes. YCLUB resolves these inefficiencies, such as in booking, payments and KYC. Currently, the superyacht booking process is complicated and tedious because it is not automated and lacks a live trip manager. The KYC process is not centralized and payment rails are slow and costly. YCLUB's Web3 ecosystem, with frictionless payments in crypto, a centralized, automated KYC process that never needs to be repeated, and a live YCLUB Manager (™) to support every step of the booking and sales process, are some of the innovations YCLUB introduces that will elevate the booking and sales experience for clientele and professionals in the superyacht space.

Another of YCLUB's disruptions is the Superyacht Trip Builder (™) technology, which enriches and gamifies the search and booking process with 3D models of the superyachts, metaverse based trip visualizations, nearly unlimited trip customizations and a live, dedicated YCLUB Manager (™). With Superyacht Trip Builder (™), YCLUB is providing a fun, rich, hassle-free charter booking experience.

YCLUB's Co-founder, Denis Suka, aka "The Yacht Mogul," emphasizes that "YCLUB's mission is to build the most robust Web3 based superyacht community in the world." The YCLUB Superyacht Booking and Sales Marketplace is a foundational first launch of the full ecosystem that YCLUB is building.

YCLUB will be exhibiting at CryptoExpo in Dubai on March 8-9, 2023 where they will be presenting their Superyacht Booking and Sales Marketplace and introducing an additional element of their ecosystem, YCLUBVerse, the first ever superyacht maritime metaverse.

