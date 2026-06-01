YCODE, The Award-Winning Skincare Brand Engineered Specifically for Male Skin Biology, Officially Expands Across the US Market With Nordstrom, Via Notable Partnerships Across E-Commerce and Retail Including Uncrate, C.O. Bigelow, Formula Fig and the Sunset Marquis Hotel

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, YCODE, a performance-led skincare brand engineered specifically for male skin biology, combining biologically intelligent marine actives with simplified, high-performance formulations designed to deliver fast, visible results, is proud to announce its broader expansion across the US Market.

Effective immediately, consumers throughout the US are able to purchase YCODE via Nordstrom, Uncrate, C.O. Bigelow, Formula Fig, Sunset Marquis Hotel as well the company's website https://ycode.co/.

YCODE

YCODE first gained recognition with its ADVANCED EYE SERUM, which received honors from both the Esquire Grooming Awards and Tatler Beauty Awards in 2025.

Powered by YCODE's proprietary From Sea to Cell™ approach, the brand uses marine microalgae-derived actives to help support hydration, skin resilience, inflammation control and environmental protection while remaining lightweight, fast-absorbing and non-greasy on the skin.

Founded by Freddie Sheridan following five years of research and development, YCODE was created to address a major gap within the skincare industry: most products marketed to men were still originally formulated for women despite fundamental biological differences in male skin.

Men's skin is typically thicker, oilier and follows a different collagen degradation timeline, influencing how skincare performs.

"Most men's skincare products were never built for men's skin," says Sheridan. "We created YCODE from the ground up for male biology using biologically intelligent marine actives to deliver fast, visible results through a simplified system men actually want to use."

YCODE's products have already begun receiving recognition across leading grooming and lifestyle publications. GQ recently featured the brand's MATTIFYING MOISTURISER as an 'Elevated Upgrade' within its guide to simplified skincare routines for men, while Esquire recognized the ADVANCED EYE SERUM in its latest coveted Grooming Awards.

YCODE launched with its award-winning ADVANCED EYE SERUM, designed to visibly reduce dark circles, puffiness and signs of fatigue while adapting seamlessly across skin tones through melanin-adaptive minerals.

The full YCODE system now includes:

ADVANCED EYE SERUM - $59

HYDRATING FACE SERUM - $70

MATTIFYING MOISTURISER - $55

YCODE CORE TRIO - $149

YCODE MOISTURE DUO - $109

The brand is currently stocked by retailers including Nordstrom, Uncrate C.O. Bigelow, Formula Fig, Sunset Marquis Hotel, Estelle Manor and Ruffians.

Website: ycode.co

Instagram: @ycode.skincare

Press imagery:

YCODE Press Imagery Folder

(Access available upon request)

Communications Contact

Taylor Foxman

Industry Collective

609-432-2237

[email protected]

Company Contact

Freddie Sheridan

YCODE

917-603-4830

[email protected]

About YCODE

YCODE is a performance-led skincare brand engineered specifically for male skin biology, combining biologically intelligent marine actives with simplified, high-performance formulations designed to deliver fast, visible results.

Built around its proprietary From Sea to Cell™ philosophy, YCODE harnesses marine biotechnology and adaptive microalgae-derived actives to support hydration, skin resilience, inflammation control and environmental protection through lightweight, fast-absorbing formulations tailored specifically to the structural characteristics of male skin.

Founded by Freddie Sheridan following five years of research and development, YCODE was created to address the long-standing gap between male skin biology and the skincare products traditionally marketed to men.

YCODE is available through ycode.co and select retail partners including Nordstrom, Uncrate, C.O. Bigelow, Formula Fig.

Instagram: @ycode.skincare

SOURCE YCODE