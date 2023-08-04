YDI and Valencia County to Host Health and Wellness Fair Los Lunas ¡Vive Tu Vida! Get Up! Get Moving!®

News provided by

National Alliance for Hispanic Health

04 Aug, 2023, 15:45 ET

LOS LUNAS, N.M., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, August 5, 2023, YDI, National Alliance for Hispanic Health, and Healthy Americas Foundation will host a health and wellness fair for all. ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!®, celebrating its 17th year, is the nation's premier annual Hispanic family physical activity and healthy lifestyle event. The 2023 event series is sponsored nationally by the Siemens Foundation

"The ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event provides the Valencia Community with opportunities to network, learn about vital services in the community, socialize and get to know their neighbors," said Robert Chavez, CEO of Youth Development, Inc. 

Families will enjoy a day of fun including live music, physical activities for people of all ages and abilities; free produce giveaways; free health screenings; COVID-19 tests; vaccines; and referrals to community health services. In addition, families can learn how to join the All of Us Research Program, a historic effort to gather data from one million or more people living in the US to accelerate research and improve health. 

"Reducing health disparities requires a multi-faceted approach, including continuous preventative care and early detection. We're honored to provide continued support of the local health fair participants as part of this effort," said Dave Pacitti, President, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.; Head of the Americas, Siemens Healthineers; and, member of the Siemens Foundation Board of Directors. "We're committed to advancing health equity by promoting primary healthcare, diagnostic screening, workforce training for the healthcare sector, and capital loan support for community clinics, and thrilled to support ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® in the city of Los Lunas," concluded David Etzwiler, CEO of the Siemens Foundation. 

All are invited to attend the ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® health and wellness fair.

Date:   Saturday, August 5, 2023
Time:  9am to 1pm 
Location:  Meadow Lake Community Center | 100 Cuerro Lane | Los Lunas, NM 87031
Cost:   Free! 

"We are honored that with our partners and the many volunteers joining us this year that we are able to bring family friendly activities, offer access to health screenings, and provide the best information on good health and well-being," said Dr. Jane Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, the nation's leading Hispanic health advocacy group. 

For the nationwide 2023 ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® schedule please visit, https://www.healthyamericas.org/calendar-get-up-get-moving or call 1-866-783-2645.  

SOURCE National Alliance for Hispanic Health

Also from this source

OneWorld Community Health Centers presentarán la feria de salud y bienestar ¡Vive Tu Vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® de Omaha

OneWorld Community Health Centers to Host Health and Wellness Fair Omaha ¡Vive Tu Vida! Get Up! Get Moving!®

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.