YDS Pharmatech Launches Data Partner Program with LeadArt Biotechnologies, leveraging Chemoproteomics Data for Enhanced AI Model Development

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YDS Pharmatech, a pioneering innovator at a transformative juncture in applying AI and biophysics simulations to drug discovery, is thrilled to announce the launch of its data partner program with its inaugural partner, LeadArt Biotechnologies. This partnership marks a significant step forward in the pursuit of cutting-edge AI architectures tailored for the chemoproteomics sector. This collaboration will focus on developing advanced AI platforms using LeadArt's proprietary libraries. These libraries, featuring over 4000 photoactive labeling probes and an array of more than 300 ABPP (Activity-Based Protein Profiling) probes, together with their extensive and fast-growing database capturing intricate ligand-protein interactions within various cellular environments, will provide the critical foundation for these innovative AI platforms.

"We are excited to welcome LeadArt Biotechnologies into our Data Partner Program," said Dr. Xing Che, CEO of YDS Pharmatech. "LeadArtech possesses an exceptionally valuable repository of in-situ data, particularly regarding chemical probe/ligand-protein interactions across various cell lines. This wealth of information is a game-changer for us. It enables us to transcend the limitations of existing models like Alphafold2. Furthermore, LeadArt's libraries have been instrumental in identifying degraders, allosteric binders, mutant selective inhibitors, and biomarkers. We're eager to expedite the discovery process and bolster collaborations for our downstream industry partners "

Echoing these sentiments, Dr. Feng Ni, CEO of LeadArt Biotechnologies, expressed enthusiasm for the project. "Our partnership with YDS Pharmatech represents an exciting leap in applying advanced AI technology to our "cellular SPR" data and transforming it into pipeline assets. We believe this partnership will not only enhance our drug discovery processes but also significantly contribute to the tailored design of early-stage pipelines."

The Data Partner Program, conceived and launched by YDS Pharmatech, is a collaborative platform for R&D-intensive companies. It's crafted to enable these organizations to leverage the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI), including advanced technologies like transformer-based models, Large Language Models (LLMs), diffusion generative models, and geometric deep learning. The aim is to convert their extensive data repositories into invaluable strategic assets. This initiative assembles a diverse cohort of companies, granting them access not only to YDS's sophisticated AI development capabilities but also to its wealth of experience in DevOps and data product creation.

YDS Pharmatech, Inc. is a venture-backed techbio company in Albany NY, developing computational designing platforms for multispecific drugs. We envision maximizing the impact of AI in new drug modalities. The company utilizes AI-augmented biophysics simulations to study ternary complex interactions, contributing significantly to induced proximity studies and transitioning degrader discovery from serendipitous to rational design. The research at YDS has been recognized and published in prestigious journals such as Nature Chemical Biology, PloS Biology, PNAS, and Advanced Science.

LeadArt Biotechnologies (LeadArtech), headquartered in Ningbo and Boston, is a pioneering force in automating Chemoproteomics for drug discovery, especially targeting challenging and previously undruggable areas. The company boasts an extensive probe library with over 4,000 photoactive labeling probes and more than 300 ABPP probes, alongside an advanced automated sample preparation station. Its innovative high-throughput screening platform and ongoing initiative to create a comprehensive live-cell protein-probe/ligand interaction database, covering over 15,000 human proteins, place LeadArtech at the forefront of the digital transformation in drug discovery. Supported by venture capitals, LeadArtech is a beacon of innovation and collaboration in the biotechnology sector.

