Yeager.ai Launches yAgents, the First Platform That Allows Anyone to Build Their Own AI

MIAMI, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeager.ai has launched yAgents, a no-code open-source AI creation platform that uses large language models, generative AI, and self-improvement capabilities allowing anyone to create and run their own AI agents.

yAgents Demo: Train Your AI to Calculate Nth Prime Numbers & Create Riddles Build Your Own AI Agent

With yAgents, users can create an array of AI-powered tools and agents tailored to their specific needs across various industries. Imagine designing your own AI Novel Writer that crafts captivating storylines, a Code Teaching Agent that simplifies programming, or an Image Generation Tool that unleashes your unique artistic potential. The possibilities are endless - from streamlining web development with a Django Application Builder to optimizing Google Ads campaigns and even enhancing education through personalized tutoring agents.

Yeager.ai's yAgents leverages LangChain's cutting-edge LLM framework to create a powerful and versatile AI agent development platform. The importance of the LangChain partnership lies in its ability to seamlessly integrate multiple language models, ensuring that Yeager.ai products will always be powered by the latest and most advanced LLMs available. This adaptability and compatibility with a wide range of language models allows Yeager.ai to remain at the forefront of AI development, offering users the best possible tools to create their customized AI agents.

Albert Castellana, CEO of Yeager.ai, stated, "Generative agents are a game-changer for society. The ability to have an AI agent quickly build, test, and run any tool it needs to achieve a task will make AI truly accessible and open to all. This technology will be fundamental, and will help everyone compete on a leveled playing field in the age of AI." Yeager.ai believes that everyone should have access to AI technology and yAgents is their contribution to making this a reality.

"Our users so far have mostly been developers, but we're excited for yAgents to bring the LangChain ecosystem to a whole new audience," said Harrison Chase, CEO of LangChain. "We are excited for Yeager.ai to be building on our framework and can't wait to see what they release next. This partnership is a perfect example of how collaboration and composability can drive innovation and make cutting-edge technology accessible to a wider audience."

yAgents is now available for free to all users, with premium features and support coming soon. For more information about yAgents, visit Yeager.ai or Yeager.ai Discord.

About Yeager.ai

Yeager.ai is an ecosystem designed to make the creation of AI agents and AI-powered tools accessible to everyone, regardless of their level of expertise. Our mission is to democratize AI development, fostering an environment where individuals, teams, and organizations can leverage the power of AI to enhance their productivity, streamline workflows, and achieve their unique goals. We envision a world where the power of AI is at the fingertips of everyone, empowering them to bring their ideas to life and collaborate on a global scale.

About LangChain

LangChain is a framework for developing applications powered by Large Language Models. The LangChain framework is designed to allow the most powerful and differentiated applications to call out to a language model via an API, to be data-aware (i.e. connect a language model to other sources of data), and to be agentic (i.e. allow a language model to interact with its environment).

