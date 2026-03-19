All funds raised will go to SAV Mutual Aid and support their mission of helping their neighbors with essential resources like rent and food

MINNEAPOLIS, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Join us on Wednesday, March 25th, for the "Yeah, No" benefit concert, a celebration of Minnesotan resolve and commitment to supporting our communities for the long haul. "Yeah, No" is us saying, "I see what you're doin' there, and I don't like it," after our communities were overwhelmed by federal immigration operations.

“Yeah, No” Benefit Concert Raising Funds to Support St. Anthony Village Community After Federal Immigration Operations

The all-ages benefit concert will feature live music from Al Church, a talented local artist known for his dynamic cover performances, and Perfect World, a band of St. Anthony Village teens playing 90s alt-rock bangers. Attendees will also be able to participate in a sing-along of resistance songs. All funds raised will go to SAV Mutual Aid, an organization that provides essential resources, including rent and food, reinforcing community resilience in Minneapolis, MN.

Tickets are available for $30 in advance and $40 at the door. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., and music begins at 6:30 p.m. Click here for event details and to purchase tickets.

"We're excited to bring people together for an evening of music, resistance and community," said Sarah Crowson, Yeah, No benefit concert spokesperson. "Join us in saying a Minnesotan 'yeah, no' to the excessive force that impacted our communities earlier this year, and stand in solidarity with our neighbors still feeling the impact financially and emotionally."

This initiative underscores a collective commitment to addressing immediate community challenges. Funds raised will directly support SAV Mutual Aid's mission to address the community needs of rent and housing stability, transportation for medical and essential needs, diapers, formula, baby supplies, basic household necessities and meeting urgent requests from local schools and community partners.

Attendees can expect a vibrant evening, including food, beverages and dessert catered by local restaurants, Chimborazo, Unique Dining Catering and Waddup Dough. A Twin Cities-based screen printer will be on-site, offering participants the opportunity to print on shirts for a donation to the cause. There will also be a silent auction. Additionally, Headwaters Painting and Northeaster Newspaper have contributed to help sponsor the event.

For individuals unable to attend the concert but wishing to contribute, make direct donations here.

Media Contact: Holly Steffl

Phone Number: 612.351.8312

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE "Yeah, No" Benefit Concert