Yeahmobi Successfully Joins the Amazon Ads Partner Network

XI'AN, China, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to announce that Yeahmobi, a programmatic digital advertising platform, has successfully joined the Amazon Ads Partners Network as an Amazon Advertising Partner. This achievement marks an important step in expanding our capabilities and enhancing the value we bring to our clients.

Amazon Ads offers a diverse range of ads solutions, with inventories spanning the Amazon store, Twitch, Freevee, Alexa, and Amazon Music, as well as extensive network of third-party publishers, websites, and apps. These solutions empower brands of all sizes to reach high-value audiences, fuel business growth, and create meaningful brand experience that foster recognition and loyalty.

With over 12 years of expertise in digital marketing and advertising, Yeahmobi has amassed a vast network of exclusive advertising resources. Now, as an Amazon Ads Partner, we're set to unlock new possibilities for our clients by taking full advantages of Amazon Ads' powerful solutions.

Yeahmobi will deliver impactful, integrated marketing solutions that help advertisers boost sales, and build strong brand loyalty. From increasing brand awareness to driving growth on multiple levels, we're excited to bring advertisers closer to their goals than ever before.

Alex, International Marketing Director at Yeahmobi, shared his excitement: "With years of expertise in international advertising, we're now poised to combine our knowledge with Amazon Ads' powerful solutions and customer insights.Through cutting-edge advertising algorithms and our AI + BI + CI digital service ecosystem, we're committed to empowering global manufacturers to reach, engage, and connect with their audiences like never before. Our passion is to fuel our clients' growth and help them thrive in the global market."

