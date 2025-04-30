Yealink Launches MeetingBoard Pro to Elevate Meeting Equity and Team Collaboration

XIAMEN, China, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two years after Yealink launched MeetingBoard, this innovative all-in-one videoconferencing board, certified by Microsoft Teams and Zoom, has made a strong impact across industries such as manufacturing, education, finance, and legal. As IT managers increasingly prioritize smart, plug-and-play solutions that simplify deployment and minimize maintenance, the demand for seamless, integrated collaboration tools continues to grow. MeetingBoard Pro is designed to meet this need—delivering a next-generation, all-in-one experience that enhances meetings and makes teamwork more effortless than ever.

Enhanced for Pro-Level Meetings

In today's dynamic work environment, professionals seek meeting experiences that are both intuitive and engaging. Yealink MeetingBoard Pro has been engineered to elevate every facet of the user experience.

Its advanced triple 50MP camera system with IntelliFocus intelligently tracks speakers and adjusts framing in real time, ensuring that every participant is captured with exceptional clarity. Complementing this visual prowess, the 16-MEMS microphone array—enhanced by AI noise cancellation—delivers full-duplex audio across a 12-meter range. These upgrades create a meeting environment that is visually impressive and acoustically pristine, empowering teams to communicate naturally and efficiently.

All-in-One Design for Effortless Meetings Anywhere

Meeting solutions should be straightforward and easily accessible, and MeetingBoard Pro delivers on that promise by retaining the plug-and-play convenience and high mobility of the MeetingBoard series. Say goodbye to complicated setups and messy cabling—simply power it on, and it instantly turns any space into a smart meeting room within seconds. Thanks to its movable floor stand, MeetingBoard Pro can be effortlessly relocated between different areas, making it ideal for flexible hybrid work environments.

Enterprise-Grade Security with Android or Windows

Supporting Android solution or Windows solution, MeetingBoard Pro offers flexibility to meet diverse business needs. The Android-based version supports Android 13 and is designed for future upgrades. Integrated with the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP), even the Android version upholds enterprise-grade security and management standards, providing a seamless and secure collaboration experience.

Pro Meetings On Board: A Versatile Ecosystem for Enhanced Team Collaboration

MeetingBoard Pro supports a broad range of accessories that is designed to be versatile across all spaces, including small meeting rooms, large conference rooms, open areas, and executive offices. Users can augment their setup with a PTZ camera for large conference rooms, extension microphones for superior audio capture in expansive spaces, or a presentation pod for seamless screen sharing (unavailable in the United States market). These accessories empower teams to tailor their collaboration environment, driving dynamic and productive teamwork, whether in intimate team discussions or large executive meetings.

Yealink MeetingBoard Pro is now available globally through authorized partners. For more information, please visit this website or contact your local Yealink distributor.

About Yealink

Yealink (300628.SZ) is a global leader in video conferencing, voice communications, and collaboration solutions. With a presence in over 140 countries and regions, Yealink is recognized as a top-three video conferencing provider and leads the global market in SIP phone shipments.

For more information, visit www.yealink.com.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kMWVxAUZZWk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2669053/MeetingBoard_Pro.jpg