Year End 2017 U.S. Rig Count Up 45% Over 2016: S&P Global Platts Analytics

HOUSTON, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Platts Analytics, today announced the U.S. rig count for December 2017 was 1,030, down 23 (-2%) from November 2017, and up 321 (+45%) from December 2016. This rig count includes U.S. onshore, U.S. inland waters, and U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico drilling rigs.

  • December U.S. land rig count: 989, down 27 (-3%) from the previous month and up 317 (+47%) from December 2016
  • December U.S. inland waters and Gulf of Mexico rig count: 41, up 4 (11%) from the previous month and up 4 (11%) from December 2016

S&P Global Platts Senior Industry Analyst Trey Cowan said: "The appetite for shallow conventional wells waned during December and accounted for nearly the entire pullback in drilling activity during the month. But the fact that horizontal drilling continued at a stable pace over the holidays suggests that underlying prices of oil and gas are at levels that will likely cause the overall U.S. rig count to climb during 2018."

S&P Global Platts U.S. Rig Counts















December
2017

November
2017

Month
over
Month
Change

%
Change

December
2016

Variance
Year
over
Year
(YOY)

YOY %
Variance

Colorado

38

42

-4

-10%

26

12

46%

Louisiana

51

52

-1

-2%

21

70%

New Mexico

74

72

2

3%

32

42

131%

North Dakota

48

50

-2

-4%

36

12

33%

Oklahoma

125

125

0

0%

90

35

39%

Texas

489

491

-2

0%

336

153

46%

Rest of U.S. Land

164

184

-20

-11%

122

42

34%

U.S. Land Subtotal

989

1016

-27

-3%

672

317

47%

U.S. Inland Waters

6

6

0

0%

5

1

20%

U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GOM)

35

31

4

13%

32

3

9%

U.S. Inland and GOM

41

37

4

11%

37

4

11%

Total U.S. Rig Count

1,030

1,053

-23

-2%

709

321

45%

CONTACT
Kathleen Tanzy, + 1 917 331 4607, kathleen.tanzy@spglobal.com

About S&P Global Platts
At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.platts.com.


