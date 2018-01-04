Year End 2017 U.S. Rig Count Up 45% Over 2016: S&P Global Platts Analytics

HOUSTON, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Platts Analytics, today announced the U.S. rig count for December 2017 was 1,030, down 23 (-2%) from November 2017, and up 321 (+45%) from December 2016. This rig count includes U.S. onshore, U.S. inland waters, and U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico drilling rigs.
- December U.S. land rig count: 989, down 27 (-3%) from the previous month and up 317 (+47%) from December 2016
- December U.S. inland waters and Gulf of Mexico rig count: 41, up 4 (11%) from the previous month and up 4 (11%) from December 2016
S&P Global Platts Senior Industry Analyst Trey Cowan said: "The appetite for shallow conventional wells waned during December and accounted for nearly the entire pullback in drilling activity during the month. But the fact that horizontal drilling continued at a stable pace over the holidays suggests that underlying prices of oil and gas are at levels that will likely cause the overall U.S. rig count to climb during 2018."
S&P Global Platts U.S. Rig Counts
December
November
Month
%
December
Variance
YOY %
Colorado
38
42
-4
-10%
26
12
46%
Louisiana
51
52
-1
-2%
21
70%
New Mexico
74
72
2
3%
32
42
131%
North Dakota
48
50
-2
-4%
36
12
33%
Oklahoma
125
125
0
0%
90
35
39%
Texas
489
491
-2
0%
336
153
46%
Rest of U.S. Land
164
184
-20
-11%
122
42
34%
U.S. Land Subtotal
989
1016
-27
-3%
672
317
47%
U.S. Inland Waters
6
6
0
0%
5
1
20%
U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GOM)
35
31
4
13%
32
3
9%
U.S. Inland and GOM
41
37
4
11%
37
4
11%
Total U.S. Rig Count
1,030
1,053
-23
-2%
709
321
45%
