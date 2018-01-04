Year End 2017 U.S. Rig Count Up 45% Over 2016: S&P Global Platts Analytics

S&P Global Platts Senior Industry Analyst Trey Cowan said: "The appetite for shallow conventional wells waned during December and accounted for nearly the entire pullback in drilling activity during the month. But the fact that horizontal drilling continued at a stable pace over the holidays suggests that underlying prices of oil and gas are at levels that will likely cause the overall U.S. rig count to climb during 2018."

S&P Global Platts U.S. Rig Counts































December

2017 November

2017 Month

over

Month

Change %

Change

December

2016 Variance

Year

over

Year

(YOY) YOY %

Variance Colorado 38 42 -4 -10%

26 12 46% Louisiana 51 52 -1 -2%



21 70% New Mexico 74 72 2 3%

32 42 131% North Dakota 48 50 -2 -4%

36 12 33% Oklahoma 125 125 0 0%

90 35 39% Texas 489 491 -2 0%

336 153 46% Rest of U.S. Land 164 184 -20 -11%

122 42 34% U.S. Land Subtotal 989 1016 -27 -3%

672 317 47% U.S. Inland Waters 6 6 0 0%

5 1 20% U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GOM) 35 31 4 13%

32 3 9% U.S. Inland and GOM 41 37 4 11%

37 4 11% Total U.S. Rig Count 1,030 1,053 -23 -2%

709 321 45%

