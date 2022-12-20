Year-End Grocery Doppio Survey Predicts: 87% of Shoppers will Purchase Groceries Online and Spend up to 7% More in 2023

Latest shopping data, along with surveys of grocery shoppers and industry executives predicts stable growth, continued emphasis on digital, and both technology and staffing challenges for grocery

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Incisiv , a next-generation industry insights firm that helps retailers and brands navigate digital disruption, and Wynshop , the leading provider of digital commerce and fulfillment solutions for local store-based retailers, today revealed the findings from their State of Digital Grocery Performance Scorecard for November, 2022 , reflecting late November/early December shopping data, as well as polling responses from 2,010 grocery shoppers and 203 grocery industry executives.

Waiting until the end of the year for the most accurate predictions, Grocery Doppio asked grocers and shoppers for their 2023 predictions. The highlights of their predictions include:

Overall grocery spending will increase by 3-7% in 2023, as compared with 2022.

in 2023, as compared with 2022. Digital grocery will continue to grow, with a predicted 87% of grocery shoppers ordering through digital channels for at least some of their grocery needs.

for at least some of their grocery needs. 81% of grocery execs say they must upgrade their technology tools and regard "budget, integration, and talent" as their top 3 challenges for 2023.

and regard for 2023. In accordance with predicted shopper demand, 67% of shoppers will maintain or increase their spend on 'prepared food' in 2023.

These and other data insights are now available for download on Grocery Doppio , a free, independent source of grocery insights and data designed to help grocers jumpstart, accelerate, and sustain digital growth.

Grocery Doppio's "State of Digital Grocery Performance Scorecard" for November 2022

The monthly State of Digital Grocery Performance Scorecards are one of many resources available on the Grocery Doppio website. The reports are built around data analysis of 1.5 million shopper orders and survey results from more than 18,000 shoppers and 1,800 U.S. grocery executives.

More key findings from the November 2022 Performance Scorecard include:

Digital grocery sales sharply accelerate

After declining in September and then rising 12.4% in October, digital grocery sales rose an impressive 24.6% in November as compared with October.

Digital's share of the grocery market reached 17.1% in November, sharply exceeding October's 14.9%.

Total digital grocery sales reached $14.7 billion in November.





Digital basket size grew in November

Digital baskets averaged 2 items more in November than they did in October.

Overall basket size grew robustly in November, averaging 12.1% higher than in October; This follows a 10.2% increase from Q3 2021 to Q3 2022, and an additional increase of 4.3% in October 2022 .

than in October; This follows a 10.2% increase from Q3 2021 to Q3 2022, and an additional increase of 4.3% in . Third-party providers continued to slide

Third party transactions accounted for 19.7% of all digital grocery sales in November 2022 .

That represents a dip of 1.2% in November, as compared with October and a total loss of over 8% since Grocery Doppio began tracking in Q2 2022.

and a total loss of over 8% since Grocery Doppio began tracking in Q2 2022. Share of grocery pickup sales continues to increase

Total pickup sales grew to $8 billion in November, an increase of $1.7 billion over October.

That translated to a slight extension of pickup's lead over delivery as a fulfillment method, ending with a 54.3% share of all digital grocery orders, as compared to 53.7% in October.

"In the early days of digital grocery's boom, third-party providers and delivery were very popular with shoppers," said Gaurav Pant, Chief Insights Officer of both Incisv and Grocery Doppio. "2022 saw a maturation of both grocers' ability to sell to their existing shoppers digitally and shoppers' understanding of what really works for them. I think we will see grocers continue to assume more ownership over digital channels as they grow further in 2023."

"Demands on grocers' technology and talent will increase in 2023 as the global labor shortage continues and digital channels grow further," said Charlie Kaplan, Chief Strategy Officer of Wynshop. "The key to outperforming the competition is to have flexible, powerful tools which integrate easily and do not require additional skilled workers to operate."

Every month, Grocery Doppio brings together rich, research-driven grocery content, fact-based observations, inspiring perspectives, and deep performance benchmarks that identify improvement opportunities for grocery retailers. The site is designed to help grocery and food executives optimize their digital and in-store channels and accelerate growth profitably.

