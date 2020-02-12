Year-End Report 2019, January-December, Coor Service Management Holding AB

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth quarter of 2019

Net sales increased by 5 per cent in the fourth quarter to SEK 2,732 (2,613) million. Organic growth was 3 per cent and growth from acquisitions 2 per cent, while foreign exchange effects accounted for 0 per cent of the increase.

(2,613) million. Organic growth was 3 per cent and growth from acquisitions 2 per cent, while foreign exchange effects accounted for 0 per cent of the increase. Adjusted EBITA increased by 12 per cent to SEK 152 (135) million and the operating margin was 5.6 (5.2) per cent.

(135) million and the operating margin was (5.2) per cent. EBIT was SEK 74 (55) million. Profit after tax was SEK 42 (42) million.

(55) million. Profit after tax was SEK (42) million. Earnings per share were SEK 0.4 (0.4).

(0.4). Operating cash flow was SEK 311 (283) million.

(283) million. The Board of Directors proposes a dividend for 2019 of SEK 4.40 (4.00) per share, of which SEK 2.20 (2.00) is ordinary and SEK 2.20 (2.00) an extra dividend.

Full-year 2019

Net sales for full-year 2019 increased by 9 per cent to SEK 10,313 (9,489) million. Organic growth was 5 per cent and growth from acquisitions 2 per cent, while foreign exchange effects accounted for 1 per cent of the increase.

(9,489) million. Organic growth was 5 per cent and growth from acquisitions 2 per cent, while foreign exchange effects accounted for 1 per cent of the increase. Adjusted EBITA increased by 12 per cent to SEK 549 (490) million. The operating margin was 5.3 (5.2) per cent.

(490) million. The operating margin was (5.2) per cent. EBIT was SEK 299 (219) million. Profit after tax was SEK 169 (104) million.

(219) million. Profit after tax was SEK (104) million. Earnings per share were SEK 1.8 (1.1).

(1.1). Operating cash flow was SEK 591 (354) million.

"Another strong year for Coor - continued growth and our highest operating profit to date" Mikael Stöhr, President and CEO, Coor

GROUP EARNINGS SUMMARY Oct-Dec

Jan-Dec (SEK m) 2019 2018

2019 2018 Net sales 2,732 2,613

10,313 9,489 Organic growth, % 3 9

5 10 Acquired growth, % 2 11

2 10 FX effects, % 0 3

1 3 Adjusted EBITA 152 135

549 490 Adjusted EBITA margin, % 5.6 5.2

5.3 5.2 EBIT 74 55

299 219 Income for the period 42 42

169 104 Operating cash flow 311 283

591 354 Earnings per share, SEK 0.4 0.4

1.8 1.1

See page 26 for definitions and calculations of key performance indicators. Non-recurring items are presented in Note 3.

Annual General meeting 2020

The Annual General Meeting will be held on 28 April, at 15:00 p.m., at the Kista Entré conference centre, Knarrarnäsgatan 7, Kista, Sweden. Information on how to register along with the notice of AGM and other information will be available on the company's website from 24 March.

Financial calendar

Annual report 2019 Week 14 2020

Interim Report January-March 2020 28 April 2020

Annual General Meeting 28 April 2020

Interim Report January-June 2020 17 July 2020

Interim Report January-September 2020 4 November 2020

Coor is a leading provider of facility management services in the Nordics, focusing on integrated and complex service undertakings (IFM). Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services for development of customers' service activities. Coor creates value by executing, leading, developing and streamlining its customers' service activities, ensuring that they provide optimal support to the core business over time. This includes property, cleaning, restaurants, security, and mail and reception services. Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, Aibel, Det Norske Veritas, E.ON, Ericsson, Equinor, ICA, NCC, Politiet (Danish Police), Saab, Sandvik, SAS, Telia Company, Swedish Transport Administration, Vasakronan, Volvo Cars and Volvo Group.

Coor was founded in 1998 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

