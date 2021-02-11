Year-End Report 2020 January-December Coor Service Management Holding AB

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth quarter of 2020

Net sales in the fourth quarter amounted to SEK 2,489 (2,732) million. Organic growth was -7 per cent and growth from acquisitions 1 per cent, while exchange rate effects accounted for -3 per cent.

(2,732) million. Organic growth was -7 per cent and growth from acquisitions 1 per cent, while exchange rate effects accounted for -3 per cent. Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 153 (152) million and the operating margin was 6.2 (5.6) per cent.

(152) million and the operating margin was (5.6) per cent. EBIT was SEK 82 (74) million. Profit after tax was SEK 49 (42) million.

(74) million. Profit after tax was SEK (42) million. Earnings per share were SEK 0.5 (0.4).

(0.4). Operating cash flow was SEK 202 (311) million. Cash conversion for the most recent 12-month period amounted to 108 (104) per cent.

(311) million. Cash conversion for the most recent 12-month period amounted to (104) per cent. Leverage in relation to adjusted EBITDA was 1.6 (2.3).

(2.3). The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 4.40 (0.00) per share for 2020, of which SEK 2.00 (0.00) comprises an ordinary dividend and SEK 2.40 (0.00) an extraordinary dividend, and that the dividend be paid on two occasions of SEK 2.00 and SEK 2.40 per share respectively.

Full-year 2020

Net sales for full-year 2020 amounted to SEK 9,591 (10,313) million. Organic growth was -7 per cent and growth from acquisitions 2 per cent, while exchange rate effects accounted for -2 per cent.

(10,313) million. Organic growth was -7 per cent and growth from acquisitions 2 per cent, while exchange rate effects accounted for -2 per cent. Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 556 (549) million and the operating margin was 5.8 (5.3) per cent

(549) million and the operating margin was 5.8 (5.3) per cent EBIT was SEK 318 (299) million. Profit after tax was SEK 191 (169) million.

(299) million. Profit after tax was (169) million. Earnings per share were SEK 2.0 (1.8).

(1.8). Operating cash flow was SEK 643 (591) million.

(591) million. A significant part of the year was dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic in the Nordic region, which negatively impacted the company. For a summary of the impact of COVID-19 on Coor and the company's actions linked to the pandemic, refer to page 3 in the report.

" 2020 - a showcase of strength for Coor's business model and organisation despite the pandemic

AnnaCarin Grandin, Presdident and CEO, Coor

GROUP EARNINGS SUMMARY



Oct-Sep

Jan-Dec (SEK m) 2020 2019

2020 2019 Net sales 2,489 2,732

9,591 10,313 Organic growth, % -7 3

-7 5 Acquired growth, % 1 2

2 2 FX effects, % -3 0

-2 1 Adjusted EBITA 153 152

556 549 Adjusted EBITA margin, % 6.2 5.6

5.8 5.3 EBIT 82 74

318 299 Income for the period 49 42

191 169 Operating cash flow 202 311

643 591 Earnings per share, SEK 0.5 0.4

2.0 1.8

See page 23 in the report for definitions and calculations of key performance indicators. Items affecting comparability are presented in Note 3.

Coor is a leading provider of facility management services in the Nordics, focusing on integrated and complex service undertakings (IFM). Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services for development of customers' service activities. Coor creates value by executing, leading, developing and streamlining its customers' service activities, ensuring that they provide optimal support to the core business over time. This includes property, cleaning, restaurants, security, and mail and reception services. Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, Aibel, Det Norske Veritas, E.ON, Ericsson, Equinor, ICA, NCC, Politiet (Danish Police), Saab, Sandvik, SAS, Telia Company, Swedish Transport Administration, Vasakronan, Volvo Cars and Volvo Group.

Coor was founded in 1998 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

